TEA screens ‘Hive’, the first film by Kosovar Blerta Basholli

'Hive' can be seen until Sunday in sessions that start at 7:00 p.m.

TEA Tenerife Arts Spacein the capital of Tenerife, screens from today, Friday, until Sunday (7:00 p.m.) hive (Hive2021), the debut feature by Kosovar director Blerta Basholli. Specially recommended by the Ministry of Culture for the promotion of gender equality, the film focuses on the story of a woman who ventures to create a company after her husband disappeared in the war.

Yllka Gashi, Cun Lajci, Aurita Agushi, Kumrije Hoxha and Elisabeth Moss lead the cast of this work, winner in the international category of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival (Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award and Best Director) and Best Actress Award (Yllka Gashi) at the Valladolid-Seminci Film Festival. hive It is shown in the original version in Serbian with Spanish subtitles.

The story introduces us to Fahrije, whose husband disappeared in the war in Kosovo. In addition to her pain, her family is suffering the economic consequences of the war. In order to support them, she opens a small farming business, but, in the traditional patriarchal village where she lives, her ambition and her efforts to empower herself and other women are not seen as positive things. She fights not only to keep her family afloat, but also against a hostile community that encourages her to fail.

Tickets for film screenings at TEA can be purchased through the center's website (www.teatenerife.es).