Tea with bubbles arrives in Pavia: Frankly opens its new store in Strada Nuova

Pavia is the third Lombard city chosen by Frankly to expand what is the first bubble tea chain in Italy.

Tea with bubbles arrives in Pavia. Frankly continues to grow and chooses the Lombard city to open its eighth store. On Saturday 20 November, the inauguration of the store in Corso Strada Nuova, 48: after Milan and Bergamo, Pavia is the third Lombard city chosen by Frankly to expand what is the first bubble tea chain in Italy.

The tea with Frankly’s bubbles arrives in Pavia

There bubble tea mania does not stop and, thanks to Frankly, also comes to Pavia.

The first Italian tea chain with bubbles in Italy opened on Saturday 20 November a new point of sale right in Pavia, in Corso Strada Nuova 48, in the heart of the historic center, a few steps from Piazza della Vittoria and the University headquarters.

In the Pavia store you can find the most popular bubble teas on Frankly’s menu, such as Fruit Tea, based on green tea with jasmine available in various fruit flavors, accompanied by fruit balls and the Caramel Latte Macchiato, a drink based on coffee, milk and caramel usually accompanied by tapioca pearls or whipped cream. All Frankly drinks are made only with natural raw materials – therefore without sachets or artificial flavors – and are completely customizable.

“We are happy to have landed in Pavia. It is a fascinating city, home to a university, capable of attracting visitors, students and workers for its cultural and social liveliness and the opportunities it is able to offer, – he explains. Franco Borgonovo, founder of Frankly, together with his wife, Lati Ting -. What we want is to get closer to the world and to the taste of Pavia and students who want to know and appreciate our you with the bubbles and values ​​of inclusiveness and internationality that characterize us “.

Frankly’s goal is to repeat the excellent results recorded in Milan in Pavia alone, where in September alone, it served over 35,000 customers, with double-digit growth compared to both 2020 (+ 15%) and 2019, last pre-pandemic year (+ 13%).

The Pavia store is the eighth Frankly store, the fifth in Lombardy after 3 in Milan and the one in Bergamo. The others are in Turin (2) and Bologna.