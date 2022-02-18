“Teach Your Kids Kindness,” A Message from a Utah Mom Who Lost Her Son to School Bullying | Univision News Events

The organization Stomp Out Bullying, which works to prevent bullying in young people, ensures that parents “must maintain the lines of communication with their children at all times”, show love and concern and talk constantly with adolescents to keep trust alive even when it comes to trivial matters. And when communication is difficult, they recommend that you encourage your children to talk to other family members. “A fight with a peer might not seem like a big deal to you, but to a teen it can feel like something huge and unstoppable. It’s important not to downplay or downplay what’s going on with your teen, because it can add to their feelings of hopelessness.”