“Teach Your Kids Kindness,” A Message from a Utah Mom Who Lost Her Son to School Bullying | Univision News Events

“Do it for Drayke.” With that message, Utah parents who lost their 12-year-old son to the bullying at school, they urge other dads to teach their children kindness as a way to prevent bullying among children and possible suicide.
“This… This is the result of the bullying. My handsome son was fighting a battle that not even I could save him from. It’s real, it’s silent and there is nothing, absolutely nothing you can do as a parent to take away that deep pain.” the mother, Samie Hardman, wrote on her Facebook account. “No signs, just hurtful words from others who stole our Drayke from this cruel place.”
“I was 12 years old,” says the mother. “How is it that a 12-year-old boy who was so loved by the whole world thought that life was so difficult that he needed to take it away from him.”
Drayke Hardman had been bullied by a boy from his school for the past year. The parents told the local station 2KUTV who confronted the problem, sat down to talk with their son and even went to school. Eventually, the boy who was bullying him was suspended.
“He told us ‘no, no’ (he had had suicidal thoughts),” Sammi Hardman told the station. “Even it seemed that he felt annoyed that I asked him that.”
On Monday, Feb. 7, parents said, Drayke came home from school with a bruised eye, but lied to them about how it happened. He did tell the truth to one of his sisters: she had had a fight with a schoolmate. She told his parents, who talked to him again. The teenager told them, “Snitches get hurt.”
The following Wednesday, the boy did not want to go to his basketball practice. That night he took his own life.
His mother describes Drayke as a boy who lit up the room; so loving that he hugged her for no reason and told her that he loved her; He was a lover of jazz and basketball, in fact he fantasized that one day he would be the shortest player in the NBA.
“My heart is broken, I don’t know how to repair it or if I will ever be able to, but I will spend every minute teaching kindness to other children in memory of my favorite partner,” the mother continues in her Facebook post. “His purpose here was to teach kindness and love, and he succeeded. He accepted anyone as a friend. Once you were in Drayke’s tribe, you stayed there forever (…) Teach kindness to your children.”
The National Center for Education Statistics, the federal entity that receives and analyzes education data in the United States, calculated that in 2019 about 22% of students between 12 and 18 years old reported having been victims of bullying. Among them, 15% said that they suffered through rumours; 14% reported that through heavy jokes, nicknames or insults; 6% were excluded from activities on purpose; 5% were pushed, tripped, or spat on; 2% said that they were forced to do things they did not want and that they destroyed some of their belongings.
For that year, girls were victims of bullying in greater numbers (25% versus 19% boys). However, those students of two or more races were bullied at a higher rate (37%) than White (25%) or African American (22%).
How to recognize that your child is a victim of bullying?
The organization National Voices for Equality Education and Enlightenment (NVEEE), which has studied suicide associated with bullying, alerts parents to some signs to recognize bullying in children.
Among them, that it arrives with broken clothes, books or other belongings; with wounds that they do not know how to explain, whether they are bruises or scratches on the skin; that he avoids meetings or outings with his friends; being afraid to go to school, walking to or from school to home, being afraid to get on the school bus; who has lost interest in school and is getting poor grades.
There are also manifestations in his mood, such as being often sad, tearful, or depressed; frequent complaints of headaches, stomachaches or sudden illnesses appear; having trouble sleeping or frequent nightmares; to stop eating; appear anxious or show low self-esteem; Start engaging in self-destructive behaviors, such as running away from home, hurting yourself, or talking about suicide.
In a report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain that the bullying it has long-term negative effects on the mental health and well-being of any young person who confronts it or who, without being a victim, witnesses the bullying of other children. They ensure that young people are less vulnerable to bullying —or become bullies— when they live in a home where the family serves as fundamental support and is not a center of conflict or harassment of the child. They say that a strong connection to school also serves as a protective factor, as a shield to reduce bullying and with it, the suicide of more young people.
The organization Stomp Out Bullying, which works to prevent bullying in young people, ensures that parents “must maintain the lines of communication with their children at all times”, show love and concern and talk constantly with adolescents to keep trust alive even when it comes to trivial matters. And when communication is difficult, they recommend that you encourage your children to talk to other family members. “A fight with a peer might not seem like a big deal to you, but to a teen it can feel like something huge and unstoppable. It’s important not to downplay or downplay what’s going on with your teen, because it can add to their feelings of hopelessness.”
If you see any of these warning signs in your child, you can call NVEEE at (954) 866.5880 or email info@nveee.org.