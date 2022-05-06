Teacher recovered from COVID after three months cannot teach, the judge reinstates her: “No to demotion in the library”

To say the Court of Grosseto with a decree, which will be followed by a hearing and the Ministry will also be heard, which reintegrates a teacher cured of COVID in the classroom although more than 3 months have passed. The question of teachers recovered from Covid and the duration of their ability to teach in class over 90 days has been on the agenda for a few months. The problem arises from an interpretation by the Ministry of Education of a note from the Ministry of Health which obliges the recovered health workers to be vaccinated 3 months after recovery.

Thus, according to what we know, the SIDI platform would be set, which triggers the red light, and therefore puts those teachers who have recovered out of the classroom after only 90 days.

According to the newspaper “Il Tirreno”, a support teacher did not lend herself to this game, who with two doses and a positivity was denied access to the class at the end of the term set on the ministerial platform.

According to the teacher’s lawyer, the school administration acted on the basis of a circular from the Ministry of Education which discriminates against the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation regardless of the validity of the Green pass, triggering it 90 days after recovery or 120 days after vaccine administration.

The judge agreed with the teacher, considering the law illegitimate, arguing that the law to which it refers (52 of 22 April 2021) establishes that the recovered must be vaccinated six months after recovery. Illegitimate, therefore, also the demotion suffered by the teacher who had been used in the library.