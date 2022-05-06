Teacher recovered from Covid but not vaccinated. Cobas: “Manager removes her from the class and the court reinstates her”

GROSSETO – The Court of Grosseto accepted the appeal brought by a teacher, sponsored by the lawyer Mensi, to challenge the provision of the head teacher of an institution in Grosseto. “The teacher had been assigned to different tasks than teaching, having ascertained the non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, because she was considered to be at risk of contagion from Covid-19” say the Cobas.

“A provision, that of the head teacher, absolutely illegitimate, since the teacher had the Covid-19 certification strengthened due to a recovery valid until mid-June”.

“The school administration had acted on the basis of a recent fanciful circular from an official of the Ministry of Education that discriminates against the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, regardless of the validity of the green pass, triggering it 90 days after recovery or 120 days from the administration of the vaccine “continues the union.

“According to this circular, after these time intervals, despite the possession of the certification of successful healing, these teachers should have been diverted from teaching and, even if not suspended, they would have had to work almost doubled (equal to 36 hours weekly) carrying out bureaucratic and / or administrative activities “.

«Other than didactic continuity! Other than the right to inclusion (the colleague is a support teacher and the mother of the supported child intervened in court in favor of reintegration) “continues the note.

«Now the Court of Grosseto has done justice. The managers who have carried out this wicked action must reinstate, in self-defense, the demoted teachers. Without considering the human damage to colleagues and students and the damage to the State for having appointed a substitute teacher in their place “.