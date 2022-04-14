Teacher uses Taylor Swift songs to teach students Latin

Pop culture and Latin, a combo that we never thought would emerge and yet it is the idea of ​​Steve Hunt, who has been teaching Latin for 35 years at the University of Cambridge.

Swap poems for songs

Noting that his students were not as keen as he was on the idea of ​​learning Latin based on texts by Virgil or Cicero, he wrote a new course. In it, he advocates active learning ” Latin : ” students are encouraged to speak, sing, play and write creatively, rather than just learning vocabulary and grammar from a textbook “. To best illustrate his method, he decides to drop the poems for more recent songs and in particular one: Bad Blood (malum sanguinem in Latin) by pop star Taylor Swift. It looks something like this:

” Quod, care, nunc malum sanguinem habemus.

Scis id futisse insanissimum amorem »

” Cause baby, now we’ve got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love »

This time, the students seem totally addicted to their Latin class.

Frozen and Minecraft

But the teacher does not stop there. He takes other examples like the flagship song of Snow Queen“ Let It Go (libera in Latin). It also pushes students to explore the virtual ancient sites on the 3D model of Rome in Minecraft.

” There is no one right way to teach Latin. However, some teachers are beginning to find answers to this challenge. Most of them are inspired by the principles of teaching modern languages. Because the human brain is used to sound, it learns by speaking, listening and using language. Some Latin teachers find that this is the way to learn any language – dead or alive. “says the professor.

Democratize learning

This method, if disseminated beyond borders, could make it possible to fight against the elitism associated with learning Latin. This would also attract students by changing the boring traditional methods for more educational methods. In high school, only around 50,000 choose the Latin option in France.

” This is the challenge facing teachers in the years to come. Will they be ready to seize these opportunities to present their discipline in a different way and thus broaden their appeal to students, or will they prefer to stick to familiar routines? concludes the professor.