Teachers’ Day, today 5 October / The 3 most beautiful films with teachers and professors

On the occasion of the feast of teachers today, 5 October 2021, we have selected for you i three best films with teachers, professors and educators as protagonists. Obviously the first quote could only be for The fleeting moment, Peter Weir’s masterpiece dated 1989, in which the protagonist is a majestic Robin Williams, nonconformist professor of literature who arrives in a rigid male boarding school in Vermont, awakening through his innovative teaching methods, the apathy of his students. Another masterpiece regarding the film about teachers is Will Hunting – Rebel genius by Gus Van Sant, dated 1997 instead.

Also in this case the protagonist is always the great Robin Williams, who plays doctor Sean Maguire, a psychologist who establishes a special relationship with Will Hunting, a little genius played by another great like Matt Damon. A story starring the teachings but also the young rebellious adolescents. Finally, to stay in our house, space a Mery forever, 1989 film directed by Marco Risi, in which Michele Placido plays the role of a teacher in a complicated reformatory in Palermo. Among the other actors also Claudio Amendola and Francesco Benigno, masterful interpreters. (update by Davide Giancristofaro)

FESTIVAL OF TEACHERS TODAY 5 OCTOBER, GREETING PHRASES, DACIA MARAINI: “GREAT ESTIMATE”

Today, October 5th, is the teachers day, celebrated with a special doodle from Google. In these hours there are numerous greetings messages sent to all teachers in the world and, in this regard, during the national conference of the Guild, he took the floor Dacia Maraini. His statements were taken from “Orizzonte Scuola” and we propose them below: “I have great respect for the teachers. The school institution is in decline. Everything remains standing thanks to the network of teachers, especially for teachers who converse, who question themselves. When the teachers understand that the students want to be at the center of the debate, the dialogue works “.

Subsequently, Maraini affirmed that the teachers who manage to infect him with their passion students are “To be commended. Instead, school needs to be reconsidered in another way, it needs to be re-sanctioned. Instead, with the advent of Berlusconi, we went to school as a company. We must invest without expecting concrete results. Huge funds are needed and investments in salaries and infrastructure are required “. (update by Alessandro Nidi)

TEACHERS ‘DAY, TODAY 5 OCTOBER: GOOGLE’S DOODLE AND MOST FAMOUS THOUGHTS

For today’s special day, October 5, 2021, Teachers’ Day, Google wanted to dedicate one of his Doodle, a cartoon where bees are the protagonists: a bigger bee acts as a teacher, showing an open book to many small bees who instead represent the pupils. Teachers’ Day is a great occasion, as the Big G Doodle also reminds us, however devote a thought to teachers, professors and educators, often and willingly mistreated, and for this reason we wanted to collect some significant sentences, such as this quote from the great Socrates: “The mediocre teacher tells. the good teacher explains. the excellent teacher demonstrates. the teacher inspires “.

Couldn’t miss it again Maria Montessori: “It is necessary for the teacher to guide the child, without letting him feel his presence too much, so that he can always be ready to provide the desired help, but without ever being the obstacle between the child and his experience”. A thought of the immense Gianni Rodari, the children’s teacher: “It’s nice to go to school, meet up with friends, work together, study. Not for the report card, but to become men ”, and finally the words of Thomas Carruthers: “A good teacher is one who makes himself progressively superfluous”. For other original phrases for today’s teachers’ day we refer you to the focus below. (update by Davide Giancristofaro)

FEAST OF TEACHERS, TODAY 5 OCTOBER, HERE ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHRASES TO DEDICATE TO HIM

Today, October 5, 2021, and the Feast of the Teachers or even World Teachers’ Day, depending on the wording you want to use. A special occasion to dedicate some phrase, equally special, to ours teachers, professors, and educators who have accompanied us holding hands along our school journey or who are continuing to do so. On the net it is chock full of perfect phrases for the occasion, starting with this quote from the immense Maria Montessori, one of the most famous teachers of all time: “The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say ‘The children are working as if I did not exist”.

So instead he said one day Malala Yousafzai: “A child, a teacher, a book and a pen can change the world”. Space for another all-Italian thought, that of Massimo Recalcati: “A teaching worthy of the name does not frame, does not standardize, does not produce pupils, but knows how to animate the desire to know”. Also pay attention to the sentence of Daniel Pennac, perfect for this teachers’ day 2021: “Teachers must love with anthropological curiosity that tribe of pupils that they find themselves in front of every morning”. Finally the words of Edmondo De Amicis: “Master: after that of father is the noblest, the sweetest name that a man can give to another man”. (update by Davide Giancristofaro)

FEAST OF TEACHERS, TODAY, OCTOBER 5, THE DAY DEDICATED TO EDUCATORS

Even in this October 5, 2021 we will celebrate the teachers day: the World’s Teacher Day, or the world teacher day established by Unesco, the International Labor Organization and Education International. To celebrate this important anniversary, which is officially carried out by the 1994, the signing of the UNESCO Recommendations on the status of teacher is commemorated: the aim remains to raise reflections on the role of training professionals and on the difficult working conditions to which they are often subjected, in order to be able to teach in often degraded contexts, with many areas of the world where the school it remains the only safe building for girls and boys to learn a trade, receive adequate education and at least one meal a day.

FEAST OF TEACHERS, THE 2030 AGENDA ON EDUCATION

On the occasion of the teacher’s day 2021, the Cultural Association “Network Arenas of Rome”Will organize some events as part of the“ Roma Intercultural Festival ”, involving teachers, schools, community representatives, local institutions and associations to emphasize the importance of the role of teachers. Unesco is taking action in the first person, with the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 of2030 Agenda of the United Nations, “Quality educationà ”, teachers are recognized as key subjects for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on education. The theme of the day of 2021 will be “Teach in freedom, empower teachers“, therefore putting in the foreground the figure of teachers who must not be mere executors of an educational system, but must instead become the protagonists in all respects.

FEAST OF TEACHERS, THE MESSAGE OF UNESCO

The General Manager ofUNESCO, Irina Bokova, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2021, wanted to underline the importance of the theme of the annual party in an official message issued for the occasion: “Teachers form an essential foundation of any society’s long-term strength – they equip children, young people and adults with the knowledge and skills needed to meet their own potential. However, all over the world, too many teachers do not have the freedom and support they need to do their work, which is vital. This is why the theme of this year’s World Teachers’ Day – “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers”- reaffirms the value of teachers and recognizes the challenges that many face in the course of their professional life around the world.”

