Teachers recovered from Covid and exempt from vaccine will be assigned to other tasks: it happens in Liguria

The Anief Liguria union denounces what is happening in schools of all levels in Liguria following a note that the regional school office issued on 31 March to the school leaders of the local schools.

“Given the dozens and dozens of reports received from teachers all over the Ligurian provinces, the managers have been given the green light to use other support activities for the educational institution, pursuant to circular 620 of the Ministry of Education, not only the staff voluntarily non-compliant with the vaccination obligation, also the teacher cured of Covid (albeit in possession of a super green pass!) further extending this application also to personnel exempt from vaccination“, Writes the president of Anief Liguria Maria Guarino in a note.

The contractual discipline will be applied to such staff, which provides for the extension to non-vaccinated teachers of the working hours of 36 hours per week (Article 8, paragraph 1 CCNI), already operating, as well as for unsuitable workers, also for fragile workers, who, however, have passed a specific visit to the competent doctor.

“Although there is a clear desire to want to punish the deliberately unvaccinated teacher – continues Guarino -, for which the national Anief has already started the pre-accession to the appeal for the return of suspended teachers against the circular of the Ministry of Education for the performance of other tasks and with a service time of 36 hours, what is happening in Liguria takes on a more restrictive and harmful as this principle is also applied to the category of teachers recovered from Covid for over three months (limit defined in a note of the ASL 1 when the national legislation speaks of the validity of the Green Pass for healing for six months) and to vaccine-free, despite the fact that the Ministry of Education itself issued a further note on 1 April, no. 461 in which it is written verbatim “In any case, for all access to school facilities is subject, until 30 April 2022, to the possession of the basic green pass and it is allowed, until 15 June 2022, to carry out educational activities in contact with pupils only to teaching and educational staff who do not comply with the vaccination obligation, who are therefore in possession of a reinforced green pass, as well as to subjects exempted from vaccination“.

“Unsuitable staff is declared unsuitable after a collegial visit. We reiterated that unvaccinated staff are healthy: they enter school with a negative swab. It cannot be punished but must be protected“Said President Pacifico in an interview with us.

The opinion of the Legislative Office

“The application of the aforementioned contractual discipline therefore entails the extension to unvaccinated teachers of the working hours of 36 hours per week (art. 8, paragraph 1 CCNI), already operating, however, for fragile workers (see note Ministry of Education 11 September 2020, n. 1585).

“The fact that the deliberately unvaccinated teacher can be admitted to the performance of alternative activities to those of teaching, in fact, cannot entail, given the equal pay, a privileged treatment compared to that of vaccinated colleagues”reads the opinion of the Legislative Office.

And the Ministry in note 659 of 31 March explicitly explained that the rule refers to the “work performance of teaching and educational staff who do not comply with the vaccination obligation“.