Teacher’s resignation after 12 years goes viral on social networks – WAPA.tv – News

The story of a teacher who resigned from the Department of Education after 12 years has gone viral on social networks and many have offered him support.

This is Charlie Torres Rivera, who in a Facebook post was honest and told the reasons why he decided to leave his job and choose to work in his own food and breakfast business.

“I renounced FEAR, stress, working days of more than 12 hours for a system that does not value me, a miserable salary that does not compensate all the burden they impose on us and spending it on materials that they do not provide me, a system that threatened my future by depriving me of a decent retirement,” said Torres Rivera in his publication.

The teacher shared several photos from his last day of work and expressed his frustrations with the public education system. “I gave up bad planning, improvisation, public policies, absurd regulations, blueprints, standards, expectations, curriculum maps, METAs, PNAs, PELs, TEAMS, to Forms, to injustice in all its splendor and to every nonsense that is invented annually to complicate our lives. to mistreatment, discrimination and bad vibes. In short, I QUIT for myself, for my peace of mind, for my peace, for my health, for my happiness and for my future,” said the teacher.

“It is enough for me to know that during these 12 years, positively, I touched many lives, made great friends and grew,” reflected the educator.

Torres Rivera thanked the support and comments of his students, colleagues, family, friends and even strangers.



Related content:

Teachers claim that Debt Adjustment Plan reduces retirement benefits

Department of Education anticipates mass exodus of teachers

2,400 teachers request to retire after approval of the Adjustment Plan