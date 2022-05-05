Teachers who are not vaccinated and cured of Covid can give lessons with a certificate of vaccination or recovery. FAQ

The previously suspended school staff who have contracted Covid 19 can carry out, pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 24/2022, the normal activities in contact with the pupils? USR Veneto responds with an updated FAQ on May 5th

The ministerial FAQ n. 2 of Section 2 – Management of the green pass highlights how the health caution measures connected to the SARS-CoV-2 infection require the person concerned to defer vaccination; this measure, duly documented, does not involve use in support activities pursuant to current legislation.

The art. 8, c. 4 of Legislative Decree no. 24/2022, in fact, states “In the event of failure to present the documentation referred to in the second and third periods, the subjects referred to in paragraph 2 shall ascertain the non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and shall immediately notify the person concerned in writing. The act of ascertaining the non-fulfillment requires the school manager to use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the school ”.

In light of this consideration – underlines USR Veneto -, teachers who are not vaccinated and cured of SARS-CoV-2 infection will be able to carry out educational activities in contact with students by showing the vaccination deferral certificate issued by their GP or suitable documentation certifying the cure and such as to allow the Headmaster to verify the timing for fulfilling the obligation, in force until June 15.

In this way, the existence of a valid justification would be verifiable, in the presence of a “negative result” in the specific section concerning the vaccination status of the SIDI platform.