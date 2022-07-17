Teaching quality as a weapon to retain Family MIRs

Teaching quality Y loyalty of its residents. Two keys that, in addition to forming a couplet, are, together, the bases of the success of the South Health Management Area to retain trained talent in its health centers. In fact, the prestige acquired by this health area in training ensures each year not only the quick selection of its MIR positions for a specialty, that of Family and Community Medicinein crisis in recent times due to its unattractiveness, but also because it is the first choice of employment destination for its residents with coverage of all its vacancies to be hired.

Maria Victoria Rodriguez is the coordinator of the teaching of this specialty, which is integrated into the Multiprofessional Teaching Unit of Family and Community Care of Seville, which, in turn, includes a total of five districts and health areas, and highlights the teaching quality as “guarantee of quality medicine”. “It is where we direct and direct our efforts, having teamwork as the main tool,” she defends.









Rodríguez explains that this health zone applies in his teaching strategy the R&I line launched from the Ministry of Health and Families as one of its priority objectives to improve research and innovation within a scenario of care coordination between primary care and hospital care and that this health area covers a thirty health centers with two hospitals, four peripheral specialty centers and three high resolution hospitals, which make it the largest in Andalusia.

National Award for the Best End of Residence Project

As a result of the prestige of all this machinery, the prize awarded each year by the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine to the Best End of Residence Project in the country, aimed at internal medical residents of this medical specialty, has fallen in its 2022 edition on four professionals from the South Health Management Area of ​​Seville. This national recognition translates into the accentuation of the prestige of the teaching quality of said health area that is having repercussions in recent years in the loyalty of its residents. The work is carried out by the then residents of Familia Carmen Aguayo, Yolanda Domínguez, Isabel Ruiz and Pilar Vaquerounder the supervision of the doctor from the Valme Hospital Emergency Department, Francis Ruiz.

These are four professionals who have now completed their residency training period and who have chosen as work destination stay working in centers of the South Health Management Area of ​​Seville, where they have previously developed their specialization. Specifically, Pilar Vaquero at the Arahal health center; Yolanda Domínguez in the Valme Emergency Department; and Isabel Ruiz and Carmen Aguayo in the Emergency Department of the Hospital de Utrera.

“The best sign that shows that we have been cared for with excellent training and exquisite treatment is our feeling of pride in belonging to this health area and the corresponding loyalty that is generated with family residents,” these professionals point out.

The award received highlights a work focused on an analysis of the prevalence of cerebral hemorrhage during the period of confinement and de-escalation of the Covid-19 pandemic treated in the Emergency Department of the Valme Hospital. The prize was recently awarded at the XLII Congress of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, which brought together more than a thousand attendees and where winning the award had to compete with the papers presented by Family Medicine residents and Community throughout the country.

Specifically, the study is based on a retrospective cross-sectional descriptive observational analysis of a review of the medical records of patients who attended the Valme Emergency Department with a discharge diagnosis of spontaneous and post-traumatic cerebral hemorrhage from 2017 to 2020. This examination was carried out out with a total of 136 patients who met the inclusion criteria of the study, that is, being older than 18 years and diagnostic confirmation of this pathology.

Its objective was to make a comparison of the prevalence in the same periodor (March 15-June 21) of 2020 with the three previous years in order to clarify the possible influence of the pandemic. In parallel, it also analyzed the factors related to suffering cerebral hemorrhage together with the generation of a clinical, environmental and pharmacotherapeutic profile of the susceptible patient.

The conclusions provided have confirmed a lower prevalence of cerebral hemorrhage during confinement and de-escalation in 2020 compared to the previous three, since in the period studied in the first year of the pandemic there were 28 cases compared to 44 in 2019 or the 40 of 2018.

Likewise, the study collects, there is a greater prevalence of this pathology in people over 80 years of age; All traumatic hemorrhages due to falls in 2020 occurred at home compared to the average of the previous three years, which corresponded to 51%; and during strict confinement, most bleeding was nontraumatic.

On the other hand, among the factors related to this pathology, these professionals highlight hypertension and polypharmacy as the most prevalent clinical factors in patients with cerebral hemorrhage.