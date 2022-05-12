Teaching unit for MIR students in the specialty of legal and forensic medicine, IVML of Euskadi

Society Justice Mikel Dominguez | Average EITB

Beatriz Artolazabal has praised the “successful experiences” of the institute in the last 20 years, such as being a pioneer in the creation of comprehensive forensic assessment units in the field of gender violence.

The Basque Institute of Legal Medicine willstarting this year, of a teaching unit where MIR students will be trained in the specialty of legal and forensic medicine. The Minister of Equality, Justice and Social Policies of the Basque Government, Beatriz Artolazabalhas announced the creation of this unit in an act at the Euskalduna Palace in Bilbao on the occasion of the institute’s 20th anniversary.

According to Artolazabal, the new unit will represent “renewal” in the field of legal and forensic medicine and will have “the tutelage and teaching” of the best professionals of the institute.

In the act, in addition, the counselor has celebrated the “consolidation as a public service” of the institute and “its main role in guaranteeing the adequacy of legal resolutions to scientific evidence”.

In the commemorative act, which inaugurates two days in which different papers will be presented on gender violence and child abuse, suicide or personality disorders, among other matters, the minister praised the “successful experiences” of the institute in the last 20 years, as well as its “differentiating elements”. Artolazabal has highlighted that it was the first institute to create comprehensive forensic assessment units in the field of gender and intra-family violence in 2009.

Artolazabal has also announced that the Strategic Justice Plan of the Basque Autonomous Community is “about to conclude its drafting”. It will seek to “guarantee effective judicial protection in a friendly, accessible, reliable, agile, transparent and efficient manner.”