Teachings of traditional Chinese medicine that we need to replicate

Remember that everything that causes you physical and emotional well-being, go hand in hand so that you have a quality life with all kinds of spiritual teachings that are reflected thanks to traditional Chinese medicine. There is much to discover and learn and surely you will not want to stay without starting it

When we talk about the famous traditional Chinese medicine, it can sound a bit complex trying to replicate its teachings. Something that is very unrealistic, people can add small ideas to their habits and gradually become part of their lives. We have some steps that will surely help you feel renewed and make it a special routine.

Now if we explain it better, traditional Chinese medicine is a medical system that has been used for many years to prevent and treat diseases. Basing their beliefs on the vital energy of the body better known as QI. Same that flows throughout the body to maintain a balance of body and mind. So we leave you some teachings that you can surely put into practice.

forget your age

In traditional Chinese medicine it is seen as an important pillar to stop evaluating the years, simply giving value to the person you are and everything your body is capable of. Avoid putting a limit on yourself by age, everything goes well when a person really knows himself and does not stop trying the things he likes.

The power of scents

For traditional Chinese medicine it is vital to have herbs that help cure all kinds of discomfort, hence the love in Asia for teas or aromatherapy. Treat aromas as something that helps you improve your intuition every day you live. You can even inhale the aroma of the trees when you are in nature or the salty aroma of the sea. Each one transports you to a moment and if you use that in your favor. You won…

learn to calm down

A key teaching of traditional Chinese medicine is to apply a “keep your kidneys warm and your head cool.” To date, it is something that grannies around the world say a lot to have a real well-being. Either to not let go of bad thoughts or to concentrate and focus only on what is due without getting carried away by hate or complicated emotions.

laugh more

When talking about the power of QI, there is something that helps the energy to be vibrating high and we can be at 100%. Laughing more improves your intake of high-oxygen air, stimulates your heart, lungs, and muscles, and increases endorphin release in your brain. That is why keeping a positive attitude makes the person perform better in their activities when they are sad or stressed.