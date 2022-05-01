Team Cherry and other games joke about Silksong premiere

Now seriously, when is Hollow Knight: Silksong coming out? This has already been said so much in the industry that Team Cherry and other games have started making jokes.

That many Hollow Knight fans are waiting for the sequel to the game is a fact. But while Team Cherry continues with its developmenthave taken the opportunity to make fun of the insistence of news.

But it has not been the study itself, other games have begun to include winks. But not mere references, no, direct indications that Hollow Knight: Silksong is not out yet.

It is seen that they have already decided to stop ignoring the messages of insistence for news about the game and have chosen to join all of them.

VIDEO Hollow Knight: Silk Song gameplay

through the Team Cherry official websitea ‘Contact Us’ tab is enabled for questions about the game to be sent to them.

So far everything normal, because we read: “Have a question about our streaming or fan merch policies? Do you want to donate money? Looking to do internships?

We have some common questions answered in our FAQ section“. And a link that leads us to that section.

But if we turn our attention a little further down, they leave us a contact form with two boxes where we can indicate email and message; If we look at the preview view of the 2nd there is a surprise:

“Your message, like, ‘Haha, seriously guys, when is Silksong coming out?’“. So that it is seen that even Team Cherry studio itself is already joking with the premiere of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

And it is not the only one that does it, there are already other titles that are playing with the little joke of asking every so often when is silksong release date.

Through Reddit we have a very curious case of the title Haiku, the Robot. Which until May 9, 2022 has a 15% discount on Steam.

In the post you are going to see inserted just below these lines, the Reddit user says: “A new game in Haiku the robot, there is a grave with a rather interesting epitaph“.

The translation reads thus: “For all those in the far future, if my grave is found, I ask you this: is Silksong out yet?“.

And the answers to the Reddit thread are not short either. This user says: “It should have an option to write a sad little ‘no’ right below it“.

Yes, that is pure evil as others reproach him in the comments, but this game can be played by everyone of course.

The only thing that is clear right now is that Hollow Knight Silksong is still in development and we will know more closer to launch, according to the co-director of Team Cherry.

Of course, the sequel to Hollow Knight has sneaked into several specials like, will they arrive in 2022? and great games from 2022 that will “force” you to buy a Nintendo Switch (if you don’t already have one).

But from there until this year arrives there is a stretch. What do you think? We also leave you these 10 games that you have to have for your new Nintendo Switch.