Team Gabriel or Team Alfie? The cast of Emily in Paris has strong opinions about what lies ahead for Lily Collins

UNITED STATES-. After two successful seasons, both of which became the most watched on Netflix at its premiere, the cast of Emily in Paris reunited to celebrate the success of their final season. As fans await the arrival of the third season, Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), and the new heartthrob Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) they argued about who Emily should end up with.

Renewed for a third and fourth season, fans are wondering who Emily will choose at the end of the series, if she decides to keep either of them. At the end of the second season, the protagonist finally realizes that she is in love with Gabriel, however, just when she was about to confess her feelings to him, she finds out that he has returned with Cami, played by camille razat.

Meanwhile, Emily is also having a passionate and intriguing romance with Alfie. “I am the Gabriel team 100 percent. That’s my Boy. Look at that guy. It’s in his eyes. His eyes light up the room,” she said. laviscount when asked who the character should be with collins. Bravo he was of the complete opposite opinion and claimed to be “100 percent Team Alfie”. “He is a flatterer. It’s a sexy beast,” added the French actor.

Lily Collins can’t decide between Gabriel and Alfie

“That’s been the question across social media, like, ‘Are you Team Alfie or Team Gabriel?’ And I was actually voting for him on the lists in secret. I love what he brought to the show because he’s really the antagonist of what the show is. It’s a love letter to Paris and he comes and says: ‘The sidewalks are full of things and smell of people’, and it is very true about what Paris can be, “he added. Bravo.

collins remained neutral, explaining that Emily is “a romantic but she also loves to work and she takes life very seriously, but she likes to have fun.” “Both guys give him both. They both bring different sparks to her personality and bring out different sides of her. I honestly don’t know who she’s going to pick. That’s why I keep begging Darren to give me a hint!” Said the actress about the creator of the series.



