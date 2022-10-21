Team jerseys, old jeans and slovenly chic: Viggo Mortensen’s 64-year-old style stripped down



The actor turns 64, and he does so without apparent changes in the life that began in 2008, in Madrid, together with Ariadna Gil



Outside the red carpet, where his outfits stand out for their sobriety, the actor practices anti-style, perhaps with the aim of going unnoticed



Nothing she’s wearing seems to fit the ‘new’ label, though that doesn’t detract from her appeal one iota.

“From one day to the next it went out, her hair was dyed white, got old. his wife left him for what the paparazzi call a Hollywood star; in reality it was something much worse: a movie star who fights tooth and nail to be a Hollywood star, which makes him a movie star. Hollywood squared, one of those guys that all women dream of.” That’s how she explained Javier Fences in his book ‘The Monarch of Shadows’ the reaction of film director David Trueba upon learning that his partner, the actress Ariadne Gilhad fallen in love with Viggo Mortensen.

64 (successful) years

The actor turns 64 this October 20. and he does no apparent changes in the life that began in 2008 in Madrid. Together with Gil, the actor maintains his home in the Chueca neighborhood, famous for hosting a large part of Madrid’s nightlife, where, in 2015, they renovated an apartment very close to Gran Via. Along Gran Vía and surrounding areas, it is common to see the Mortensen-Gil couple strolling through the Parque del Oeste, doing some shopping or spending the afternoon in one of the area’s cinemas, such as the Princesa or Renoir cinemas, sometimes accompanied by one of the their children: Violet (25) and Leo (21), children of Ariadna Gil and Trueba; Y Henry (33), fruit of the actor’s first marriage.

Madrid, in short, is the base where the actor returns after each shoot. The actor, who already has three Oscar nominations, made his film debut in 1985 playing an Amish farmer in the film ‘Witness’ with Harrison Ford. Then came other successful films such as ‘A Perfect Crime’, with Michael Douglas and Gwyneth Paltrow, or ‘Portrait of a Lady’ with Nicole Kidman. However, the great opportunity awaited in 1997 when he received the offer of Peter Jackson to become part of the saga ‘The Lord of the Rings’. He was not sure if it should be Aragorn, it had to be his son henry blake, then a boy, who convinced him to accept it. The rest, ‘Capitán Alatriste’ included, is history.

Anti-star also in a matter of style

with his 1.80 tall, his imposing figure and her icy blue gaze, Mortensen could be the image of any designer. But, outside the red carpet, where his outfits stand out for sobriety (we can’t imagine him in Pierce Brosnan’s fuchsia suit), the actor practices anti-style, perhaps with the aim of go unnoticed andn his walks through the capital.

Capshoodies or worn sweatshirts, Wide t-shirts, distressed jeans Y plaid shirts, always made of cotton, make up the actor’s wardrobe. From the looks of it, he practices the conscious consumption, giving each garment the maximum life cycle. Nothing she wears seems to fit the ‘new’ tag. However, the worn style, heir to the 80s and its ripped jeans, now in fashion again, does not detract one iota from its attractiveness.

San Lorenzo, in the heart and in the closet

One of the great passions of the New York actor is soccer and specifically the team of his heart, the Argentine Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro, known as San Lorenzo de Almagroteam of which he is also a fan Pope Francisco. “It’s the only eternal thing for me,” she has said on more than one occasion.