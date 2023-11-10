Team Liquid to Host League of Legends World Championship Watch Party on November 19 in District E. Powered by Ticketmaster

Washington D.C. – Sunday, November 19 Liquid equipmentone of the world’s largest esports brands to host viewing party in 2023 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship in District E Powered by TicketmasterMonumental Sports & Entertainment entertainment and esports venue located inside Gallery Place.

This special event will allow fans to watch the championship event live as it takes place in Seoul, South Korea, and will take place from 3 to 8 a.m. ET, with doors opening at 12 a.m. ET. Tickets are $10 each and include access to immersive live match views, meet-and-greets with Team Liquid LCS players APA and Yeon, and Liquid content creator Alixxa. Ticketed guests will also receive free food and non-alcoholic beverages at the on-site restaurant and bar. District Bites. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. If interested, fans can purchase tickets at https://fevo.me/3s4Xfon.

“The League of Legends World Championship is one of the most prestigious esports competitions in the world and we are thrilled to host this event in District E,” said Zach Leonsis, President of Media and New Business at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “We hope the viewing party will give League fans and those interested in learning more about this fast-growing phenomenon the opportunity to experience the excitement.”

The championship watch party caps several months of exciting esports programming in District E. Since June, the venue has hosted nearly 20 watch parties for Team Liquid’s journey through the 2023 Summer Split of the Series. North American League Championship (LCS), the flagship league. for professional LoL esports.

“The League of Legends World Championship is the largest esports event on the planet and, personally, my favorite,” said Team Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet. “Wherever in the world it’s happening, I watch it with other fans in person, online or at a viewing party. “Experiencing the excitement of the highest-stakes game of the year is truly something else, and District E is the perfect place to watch the finals on November 19.”

District E serves as the East Coast satellite office for Team Liquid. The space includes a dedicated practice and competition area for the internationally renowned team to maintain the highest quality playing experience when competing on the East Coast. Through its share ownership in aXiomatic since 2016, Monumental Sports is a co-owner of Team Liquid.

For more information about the viewing party and other on-site events, follow District E on Twitter and instagram.

###

About District E Powered by Ticketmaster

District E, powered by Ticketmaster, is Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s nearly 14,000-square-foot live events theater offering a host of immersive experiences 365 days a year across esports, music, event programming and community events, plus of previous and subsequent events. -event activations for fans attending NHL Washington Capitals and NBA Washington Wizards games, also owned by Monumental Sports. The venue creates a best-in-class competition and training venue for the esports franchises Monumental also owns, operates and invests in, including Wizards District Gaming, Caps Gaming, District Elite and Team Liquid. For more information, visit www.districtedc.com.

About liquid equipment

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has become one of the leading international multi-game esports teams with training centers in Utrecht, São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California. Team Liquid has around 100 athletes competing in 15 different games, including top esports titles such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens, Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievements and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information: https://goo.gl/dSYvHT.

In addition to the main esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates several business units created to complement its esports sports brand. This includes influencer management agency Liquid Media, esports Wikipedia Liquipedia, and 1UP Studios, the full-service production company known for its high-quality esports documentary-style filmmaking and creative commercial content.

In September 2016, esports ownership group aXiomatic bought the majority stake in Team Liquid. aXiomatic’s leadership includes co-CEOs Peter Guber, Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik and Bruce Karsh, who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry titans.