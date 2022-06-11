‘Team Megan’? Eugenie of York ‘cuts’ Kate Middleton out of photography

The youngest daughter of prince andrew uploaded a series of photos this week to remember the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in whose publication he called her “a bright light for all” and thanked him for his “70 years of service, dedication and dedication”.

But beyond the message to his grandmother, the photograph of the Buckingham balcony, taken at the closing of the Jubilee just after the parade ended, in which he ‘accidentally’ cut Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, from image. Both will be queens consorts of England in the future.

It’s curious then in the original photograph both women appearand Instagram allows horizontal photos to be uploaded, so there is no technical reason why you should have done it, but rather it was a personal decisionwhich has already generated comments on social networks.

In the photograph uploaded by Eugenia, Camila and Kate ‘disappeared’.

(Instagram Princess Eugenie)



Eugenie is very close to Prince Harry –she is the only member of the royal family who has visited him in California– and has a great relationship with Meghan Markle also. Given the distance between William and Harry, there are those who believe that the princess has taken sides in a certain way and has distanced herself from the cambridge.