Entertainment

‘Team Megan’? Eugenie of York ‘cuts’ Kate Middleton out of photography

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

The youngest daughter of prince andrew uploaded a series of photos this week to remember the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in whose publication he called her “a bright light for all” and thanked him for his “70 years of service, dedication and dedication”.

But beyond the message to his grandmother, the photograph of the Buckingham balcony, taken at the closing of the Jubilee just after the parade ended, in which he ‘accidentally’ cut Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, from image. Both will be queens consorts of England in the future.

It’s curious then in the original photograph both women appearand Instagram allows horizontal photos to be uploaded, so there is no technical reason why you should have done it, but rather it was a personal decisionwhich has already generated comments on social networks.

photo_crop_kate.png
In the photograph uploaded by Eugenia, Camila and Kate ‘disappeared’.

Eugenie is very close to Prince Harry –she is the only member of the royal family who has visited him in California– and has a great relationship with Meghan Markle also. Given the distance between William and Harry, there are those who believe that the princess has taken sides in a certain way and has distanced herself from the cambridge.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

What happened to the life of Ke Huy Quan, the baby from Indiana Jones and The Goonies

17 seconds ago

Series to marathon today available on HBO United States

11 mins ago

What a marriage! Britney Spears and Madonna’s Best BFF Moments

13 mins ago

Chris Evans reacts to rumors of a relationship with Shakira: “she is spectacular”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button