Team Node! Ángela Aguilar talks like never before about Belinda and the end of her engagement

Four days have passed since Christian Nodal surprised everyone by announcing the end of his engagement with Belinda, so far, Ángela Aguilar thinks of the relationship of the singers.

It should be noted that from the beginning of the relationship between the former coaches of “La Voz México”, it was always under everyone’s gaze for its veracity, since it was mentioned that it was an advertising strategy for both.

However, the couple lasted just over a year together and they do not stop flooding social networks with their beautiful, expensive and spectacular displays of affection.

But now, the story is totally different because not only have they ended their romance, but even the possible reasons for the end of their engagement have come to light.

And it is that according to the versions that are already circulating through social networks, the reason for the end of love between Belinda and Christian Nodal was economic misunderstandings.

The couple announced their separation on social media. Photo: IG / nodal

It has even been said that the nodal family is already planning to initiate legal action against the blonde for breach of trust and a series of unjustified transactions abroad.

Apparently the one who realized and even devised a “trap” to unmask the singer was Cristy Nodal, so it is she who wants to file a lawsuit against Belinda.

But nothing has been confirmed or denied by either party, and the issue of his thunder continues to head the front pages, so a famous friend of Christian Nodal talks about it.

So far, neither of them has given a single statement. Photo: IG / nodal

Angela Aguilar lashes out at Belinda?

It should be noted that the singers have been friends for several years, because there was a time when the followers asked them to become a couple, but it was just when he began his romance with Belinda.

Said rumors of a possible romance between Aguilar and Nodal was when both premiered the song called, “Tell me how you want”, a song that so far has more than 470 million views.

But it has been the same member of the Aguilar dynasty who has been in charge of ensuring that there is only a working relationship and a very good friendship between them.

And after a year of relationship between the representative of the ranchero genre and Belinda, Ángela Aguilar has sided with her friend and in a very subtle way has given her opinion regarding the end of the relationship.

It should be noted that the star has always been very cautious in his statements, so he was intercepted by the press upon arrival at the Mexico City airport and spoke of his friend’s breakup.

True to his style and before the questions of the press about the end of the relationship of the famous, Aguilar limited himself to saying that he is not going to say anything about it because it is none of his business and he asks that they not ask him about that issue.

But he also added that he loves Nodal very much and that he wishes him the best in the world and hopes that he will do amazingly well in this new stage of his professional career.

GBR.