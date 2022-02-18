Team Node! Ángela Aguilar talks like never before about Belinda and the end of her engagement

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 79 Views


Four days have passed since Christian Nodal surprised everyone by announcing the end of his engagement with Belinda, so far, Ángela Aguilar thinks of the relationship of the singers.

It should be noted that from the beginning of the relationship between the former coaches of “La Voz México”, it was always under everyone’s gaze for its veracity, since it was mentioned that it was an advertising strategy for both.



Source link

About James

Check Also

“Loser, idio…”: They leak VIDEO of Belinda with too many drinks when making fun of Christian Nodal?

Mexico City.- The famous and always controversial singer, Belinda, He continues to give a lot …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved