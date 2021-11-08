“Team without a soul, but Allegri is not surpassed. Dybala is not a leader. Champions at risk “

The win against Fiorentina has revitalized Juventus after two consecutive defeats, but the performance problem remains. It will also be important to improve this aspect in fourth place, currently 4 points away. Continue the debate on Merry and on the leading qualities of Dybala. EXCLUSIVELY to Fuori di Juve, this is what he talks about Vittorio Oreggia, Head of Communication at Hub Editoriale.

Allegri had said that during this break for the national teams, he would have drawn up a first balance of the season. What’s your?

“I think it’s a deficit. Beyond the progress made in Europe, in a fairly affordable group to be honest, the league table speaks for itself. The team still has neither a game nor a soul. the club had in mind with Allegri struggling to take off. The feeling is that despite the return of the Livorno coach, probably Juve, after the splendid years of success, has reached the end of the cycle. We have to start over. The team plays badly, some players do not they seem to have fallen into the role. We were under the illusion that with the return of Allegri we could turn around “.

Speaking of Allegri, several insiders believe him outdated as a coach. Do you agree?

“I believe that Allegri is faithful to his cliché and does not change. There is this division between and. Juve, apart from Conte’s happy period, has always relied on the second category. When he thought of giving the team to the first (Maifredi , Sarri, Pirlo), with the exception of the former coach, the results were not exciting. And in the nature of the Juventus club to have victory as the only goal, the motto coined by Boniperti also says so. I do not think Allegri has not evolved. , but he simply sees football that way ”.

