Team17 abandons the MetaWorms NFT project after the controversy – Nerd4.life

Team17 announced the intention of abandon the project MetaWorms NFT after controversy of the last few weeks, by posting a message to its users on social networks.

Just yesterday Aggro Crab decided to break off relations with Team17 because he considers NFTs a scam, but it was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back, given that previously the English publisher was overwhelmed by criticisms more or less colorful.

“Team17 today announces the end of the MetaWorms NFT project”, reads the post published by the studio. “We listened to our fans, developer partners, our communities and the concerns they expressed, making the decision to step back from the NFT market.”

It is clear that anyone who has decided to enter the NFT sector has done so with the intention of monetizing what stands as the latest IT trend, but every single announcement in this sense has been promptly greeted by criticism.

We therefore imagine that Team17’s position is destined not to remain isolated, and in particular smaller companies will hardly be able to manage the pressure of a choice that today appears decidedly unpopular.