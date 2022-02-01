Teamfight Tactics, Neon Nights tried

The Neon Nights arrive in Teamfight Tactics and with them new characters, arenas and many changes to the balance of the automatic chess of Riot Games.

In the last months Riot Games she is very busy. The number of active and developing games in recent years has multiplied and the American company has also decided to try to break through (with excellent results) in the world of animation. After all this turmoil it is normal that there are times when you have to pull the strings, in order to make your offer more compact, so as to try to maximize the benefits. This means that for all games the time has come to try to incorporate, each in its own way, characters, characteristics and dynamics that have come “from outside”, without distorting their essence. It is not a simple operation, in the end every game has its needs, but you can see a common thread. With the Mid-Set 6.5 Neon Nights by Teamfight Tactics Riot tries to introduce a decidedly more aggressive and colorful look to its automatic chess game, as well as some interesting gameplay balances that will be tested in detail in the coming weeks.

Gizmos & Gadgets A Teamfight Tactics character The narrative hook used for the new skins and the new arena is pretty straightforward. Technology is everywhere and it is still not clear whether it is dangerous or not. This is broadly the canvas of Arcane, the beautiful TV series hosted by Netflix, but in this case applied to Teamfight Tactics. Is Hextech a good thing or a bad thing? We just have to test it firsthand! This results in a series of new skins for some characters and two new arenas. All characterized by electric and bright colors, made of strong contrasts. The new Tactician Plant Buddy Sprite, Project Abyssia, Socialite Nixie will arrive, as well as the Neon Nights Egg version of Fenroar, Lightcharger and QiQi. Also the two new ones arenas, Toxitorium and Hextech Battle Arena, proudly display these new, very aggressive and stylish colors.

Balance Some Teamfight Tactics artwork From the point of view of the game mechanics it is interesting to see all the news of this Mid-Set 6.5. Let’s start with a new object called Edge of Night which grants Stealth and the inability to be targeted for a short time the first time the character’s health drops below 50%. In addition, the owner of this item gains 30% more speed. Even more interesting are the new ones Hextech implants. These have undergone a clear rebalancing, with tighter restrictions for the activation of the effects that will make their use even more complex and tactical. In addition, the development team has deleted some “bad” implants. Other than that they have been added further 80 new plants Hextech that offer the most varied effects, such as the ability to make your strategist bigger, the ability to recover life and mana to all the heroes who have an item in their hand or the ability to make their units immune to control for 12 seconds. New ones will also debut with this set strokes which will take the place of Academy and Imperial. Debonair (Heartbreaker) is perhaps the most interesting, as it will grant more health and ability power to characters who possess it. The second trait, Hextech, grants a shield of 350 units for 4 seconds at the start of the turn and regular intervals of 5 seconds thereafter. Striker finally gives a bonus to attack. Plus, there’s a chance to find a VIP (Worldly) version of your character, each featuring bonus abilities. These are many small changes that will be studied in detail in the coming weeks, since they could change the game balance in a profound way, based on how the community will be able to exploit them. Thankfully, these changes will soon arrive in the PBE and a large number of people will be able to test them before final publication.