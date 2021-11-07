“Teams like Verona bother us, we could have done more! Sorry we didn’t win in front of the ultras …”

Latest football news Napoli – Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, made some statements in the interval of the match against Hellas Verona. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“When it comes to football in Naples it’s like being at the Luna Park. In the second half we stretched out and disunited a bit, we weren’t good at being a close enough block. These difficulties in the distances are then exploited by them who are good in these one-on-one situations. We had to rely more on the quality of the team. Against Verona it becomes difficult, they train in large spaces to play man against man. On the side of the ball they jump on you and leave man against man also behind.

It was a game to play with quality, we had to keep this opponent behind our backs while protecting the ball, we are less used to doing this job. Juan Jesus and Rrahmani? They are two strong and alert, difficult to attack in open space. Maybe we could have done better in the initial construction. There we can improve something. In football, the players, the corporate organization and a supporters like the one we have are important. I’m sorry I didn’t win because the guys from the Curva are back too. We have to accept this result but we could have done a little more.

We are technical, it bothers us when others are so aggressive. We have to get used to it. This approach that we have seen today requires a different type of player from that of my players. “