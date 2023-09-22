Teams, schedule, results and more

The 19th Asian Games is the first time that esports is an official medal event. They were initially scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, between September 10 and 25, 2022, but due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, the 2022 Asian Games have been postponed by a full year to 2023. The 2022 Asian Games will feature eight medal events and two demonstration events. Notably, Riot Games’ flagship esports title, League of Legends (LoL), is one of eight medal events.
The most talented League of Legends teams from various nations will take the stage as the 19th Asian Games League of Legends tournament is set to begin with the group stage on September 25.
Here you will find everything you need to know about the League of Legends event at the 2022 Asian Games, including participating teams, schedules, scores, results and more.
A guide to the League of Legends event at the XIX Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou
The 19th Asian Games are a major multi-sport event that will be held in Hangzhou, China, between September 23 and October 8. LoL will be a medal event at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and according to the 19th Asian Games Esports Technical Manual, it is stated that all LoL matches will be played on LoL Patch 13.12.
League of Legends 2022 Asian Games Format
-
Group stage
-
A total of 11 teams participate
-
The teams are divided into four groups.
-
Free-for-all setup
-
The matches are best of one (BO1)
-
The best team in each group advances to the knockout phase
-
-
Elimination phase
-
A total of eight teams participate
-
Simple Elimination Box
-
The matches are best of three (BO3)
-
(Since many teams tied, the number of teams in each group is not even.)
The four national teams that are in the Knockout Phase of the LoL event at the 19th Asian Games are as follows:
-
Porcelain
-
India
-
Malaysia
-
Saudi Arabia
In particular, LoL teams from the following nations were selected from the tournament:
-
Bahrain
-
Jordan
-
Kuwait
-
Kyrgyzstan
-
Burma
-
Oman
-
Philippines
-
Qatar
-
Singapore
-
Sri Lanka
League of Legends Asian Games 2022: teams and groups
|Group A
|B Group
|Group C
|Group D
|Hong Kong (0W-0P)
|Japan (0W-0P)
|Chinese Taipei (0W-0P)
|Macau (0W-0L)
|Kazakhstan (0W-0P)
|Palestine (0W-0L)
|Maldives (0W-0L)
|Thailand (0G-0P)
|South Korea (0W-0P)
|Vietnam (0W-0P)
|United Arab Emirates (0G-0P)
League of Legends event schedule at the 19th Asian Games 2022
Readers should note that all times mentioned in the tables are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Group stage: September 25 and 26
|In your house
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Winner
|September 25th
|6:30 a.m
|Hong Kong vs Korea
|Determined
|7:40 a.m.
|Hong Kong vs Kazakhstan
|Determined
|8:50 a.m.
|Korea vs Kazakhstan
|Determined
|11:30 AM
|Japan vs Palestine
|Determined
|12:40 p.m.
|Japan vs Vietnam
|Determined
|1:40 p.m.
|Palestine vs Vietnam
|Determined
|September 26
|6:30 a.m
|United Arab Emirates vs Chinese Taipei
|Determined
|6:30 a.m
|Thailand vs Macau
|Determined
|7:40 a.m.
|United Arab Emirates vs Maldives
|Determined
|8:50 a.m.
|Chinese Taipei vs Maldives
|Determined
Quarterfinals: September 27
|In your house
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Winner
|September 27th
|6:30 a.m
|Saudi Arabia vs TBD
|Determined
|6:30 a.m
|China vs. determined
|Determined
|11:30 AM
|Malaysia vs TBD
|Determined
|11:30 AM
|India vs. determined
|Determined
The schedule and tables for the Semifinal and Grand Final matches will be updated as the event progresses.
How to watch the League of Legends event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou
To watch the LoL event at the 2022 Asian Games, you can tune into the various television stations and the on-demand streaming provided by the broadcasters, according to an official blog of the Olympic Games. They are the following:
-
China: CCTV
-
Japan: TBS
-
India: SonyLIV
-
Singapore: MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg
-
Indonesia: MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV and Vision+
-
Republic of Korea: KBS, MBC, SBS and TV Chosun
-
Philippines: OneSports
-
Malaysia: RTM and Astro
You can also find the tournament on online platforms in Chinese and Korean. The display options are as follows, according to Dexerto:
Chinese:
Korean: