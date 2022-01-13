teams stopped with 35% of positives (excluding Primavera) – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci and Monica Colombo

Minister Gelmini’s announcement: «Positive work. Thanks to Vezzali, Speranza, Fedriga, to all the governors, and to the world of sport. The championships go on “

A tweet from Maria Stella Gelmini, Minister for Regional Affairs, illuminates the world of sport, in the strenuous search for a restart with certain rules and pursuing the goal of concluding the championships. «Agreement in the State-Regions Conference on the protocol with the new Covid rules for team sports. The work done to achieve this result was positive. Thanks to Vezzali, Speranza, Fedriga, to all the governors, and to the world of sport. The championships go on ». The Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali adds: “Now there is a uniform procedure that guarantees the conduct of the championships”.

But in fact, what does the new protocol that will be sent to the CTS for the necessary endorsement foresee? To avoid uneven measures of local Asl

that in the last few weeks they have prevented the regular running of the championship, adopting unbalanced arrangements, the new rule provides that «with the achievement of a number of positive above 35% of the members of the athletes group the entire team group is blocked ».

It is therefore good to underline that we speak of an athlete group, thus excluding staff members of a team. It is adopted a percentage and not a number of players as the protocol is applicable not only to football but to all team sports (in the technical meetings of the last few days the basketball and volleyball leaders also attended).

With the adoption of the new rules, the protocol elaborated and approved in a hurry by the League Council is in fact dropped, which obliges a club to take the field when it has 13 negative players at its disposal, also including the young players of the Spring provided they were born before 31 December 2003. Legislation harshly criticized by those clubs like Turin, Bologna and Udinese which, after being quarantined by their respective Ats, were then forced to take the field with reworked and filled with youth teams.

Thursday afternoon the presidents, gathered in a video-conference assembly, will discuss the new protocol, the result of mediation between the ministries, regions and federations concerned. Entering into the detail of the regulation just made official, in case of a positive within the team group the positive subjects are quarantined and monitored; high-risk contacts – that is other members of the team group – undergo antigen testing for five days and are required to wear the FFP2 mask in any context except that of training.

Four hours before the race each element is subjected to a new antigen. For low-risk contacts, i.e. those who come into contact with the group team, albeit on a non-continuous basis, the norms contained in the ministerial indications.