“Teamwork helped me deal with Covid”

“Everything was ready, we had to arrive in Rome for filming, and I had already taken a home in the capital for me and my daughters, but then Covid-19 arrived and you entered lockdown a few days after the start of filming. We returned after months, I felt the responsibility towards others and the teamwork helped me to deal with everything, both as an actor and as a producer ». This is the story of “The Rock”, born Dwayne Johnson, star and producer of the new Netflix film: Red Notice, the film with the best opening in history for Netfix.

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to catch the biggest fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), production by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game … where there are two cats.

(Service by Eva Carducci)