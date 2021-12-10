Tear along the edges, all the Nerd movies and series featured in the Zerocalcare show

It is part of the aesthetics of Zerocalcare to fill its products, comics or serials, with whatever reference has accompanied its growth: cinematographic, videogame, serial, musical and even scholastic, with those notions that are still remembered. Tear off along the edges no less: here are all the more “nerdy” quotes.

Since the release of Snatch along the edges and despite the record numbers achieved in terms of spectators to rip along the edges, the fact remains that in proportion to the amount of citations contained within a single hour and a half of the series, the ratings are novice numbers. Seriously, the estimates we have reported are scary, even beating Squid Game. But it is certainly true, however, that those six episodes seem on the verge of bursting, there are many references that they offer, as usual in all the Zerocalcare comics. We will limit ourselves to those cinematographic And serial and only ai more mainstream – therefore no album, very numerous, nor the most “high” references made by the cartoonist in the field of cinema and seriality. Given the size, we might as well group them by episodes.

Episode 1: Even before minute one, Zero is already in the midst of the Roma fans to celebrate (wrongly) the release of the DVDs of Neon Genesis Evangelion with the mask of EVA-01: Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece anime series dating back to ’95. In his teenage room, among the many music posters we see a parody of Jurassic Park. Still themed films and series crippled by the Roman genius of Strappare along the edges, the Netflix catalog and other posters glimpsed offer dozens of them (we will write the original titles): Sense 8, Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Star Trek, Dark, 300. This is probably the densest bet of all.

Episode 2: Episode littered with mostly musical references, always in terms of posters, however, gives some surprises: Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino, but above all “Rog Uan – A story of guera between the stars”- the well-known spin-off of Star Wars of 2016.

Episode 3: Here the first reference is offered by the two mouse girls to whom Zero does the repetitions, who stage the fusion technique of Dragon Ball. Then there is a gigantic and well-curated Star Wars quote sequence, again. In the clash between Zero and Secco, he is made up by Darth Maul, but the duel recalls the one between Obiwan and Darth Vader in A new hope. There are also other references scattered, for example toHate by Kassovitz, but we are deliberately omitting them, focusing only on the less “authorial” ones. Which are already an infinity.

Episode 4: Not so “nerdy”, but the first reference is to Wilson, Tom Hanks’ ball in Cast away. Later, however, in the post-apocalyptic future with no more music, Zero takes a pose from Ken the Warrior, historical manga made anime by the same Toei Animation of One Piece. Again Star Wars then: with a poster de The Empire strikes again and a Mandalorian Helmet on a table.

Episode 5: Perhaps also due to the change of tone of the episode, here we go to decidedly more sought-after references. Between two sequences inspired by the films of Kubrick (Clockwork Orange And Full Metal Jacket) and those on the bill at the cinema, more recently released: The miserable, Mektoub My Love but also Lost in Translation. Zero is preparing for the dramatic, last episode: he no longer wants to make quotes, it is not the time, so much so that in the sixth there are none of cinema and series.

