Tears and loneliness: this was the farewell of Ellen DeGeneres from her television show

The end of an era. Almost two decades after its premiere, The Ellen DeGeneres Show had its farewell to American television. Tears and a small group of guests accompanied the hostess in her last program, broadcast by the NBC network.

DeGeneres was known for fighting stereotypes through humor and for having interviewed the top celebrities and figures in her country. However, his dismissal is overshadowed by the accusations against him by former members of the production who claim to have suffered a “toxic” work environment.

At the beginning of her last show, the presenter promised her audience that this would not be the end of their relationship. “It’s more of a little break,” she said. Filmed on April 28, DeGeneres’ last goodbye was attended by his first guest, Jennifer Aniston.

In her chat with the actress, DeGeneres noted that the Friends star has been on the show a total of 20 times. “You’re welcome,” Aniston joked, adding, “I love you and so appreciate what you’ve given to the world over the last 19 years. The contribution is endless.”

The presenter’s latest talk show also included an interview with singer Billie Eilish, who made her television debut on the show in 2018, and a performance by P!NK – the show’s leitmotif composer – who sang one of Billie’s favorite songs. DeGeneres, “What About Us”.

The cycle ended the same way it began in September 2003, with a DeGeneres monologue in front of the camera. “Twenty years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought this would work. Not because it was a different show, but because I was different,” DeGeneres recalled. “When we started, I couldn’t say ‘gay.’ I wasn’t allowed to say ‘gay’. I said it a lot at home, you know: ‘What are we going to have for our gay breakfast?’ or ‘Pass me the gay salt,’ or ‘Has anyone seen the gay remote?’ -but we couldn’t say ‘gay’. He couldn’t say ‘we’ because that would imply he was with someone. Of course he couldn’t say ‘wife’, and that was because it wasn’t legal for homosexuals to marry. Now I say ‘wife’ all the time,” he shared, before the camera revealed Portia de Rossi’s presence on the floor.

“I walked in here 19 years ago and said this was the beginning of a relationship. Today is not the end of a relationship, rather it is a break. You will be able to watch other programs and I may meet another audience from time to time, ”Ellen joked at the beginning of her last monologue, in which she made other allusions to the problems that the LGTBI + movement has suffered over the decades.

“Twenty-five years ago they canceled my sitcom [Ellen, en ABC] because they didn’t want a lesbian to be in prime time once a week. So I said: “OK, I’ll be there during the day, but every day, what do you think of that?” Added the presenter, who thanked her team and the audience for having accompanied her during all this time: “If this program has made you smile, if it has cheered you up when you have gone through a sad moment or anything that has affected you, it means that I did my job well”, he remarked.

“We have been able to change people’s lives. And this program has changed my life forever. It’s the greatest experience I could ever imagine,” the host tearfully said in her final speech in The Ellen DeGeneres Show history.

Ellen invited her audience for the last time to dance impromptu with the help of her partner and DJ Stephen tWitch Boss while the song “Best of My Love” played.

Regarding the future of her career, the comedian does not rule out continuing to do stand-up -in 2018 she made an expected return to that style of comedy with a Netflix special- or return to acting in movies. In addition, De Generes opened a gorilla conservation sanctuary in Rwanda, the first step in her determination to become fully involved in environmental preservation and the protection of endangered animal species.

The controversy over the accusations of the employees of the program

In recent times, the driver was involved in a controversy that led WarnerMedia to initiate an internal investigation into the program, after several former employees claimed that the environment on set was “toxic.” Among the complaints that circulated, inappropriate comments and the culture of fear were the most repeated when referring to the cycle.

BuzzFeed had published an article in which former members of the show spoke of “racism, differences and injustice” and claimed they were penalized for raising concerns about problematic language and for taking time off work to go to funerals, as well as not being able to take medical leave. They also claimed that a “culture of fear” prevailed within the set.

On the other hand, Variety had published in April 2020 the main complaints of the program’s workers about working conditions during confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic: poor internal communication and salary reduction. But it also added to the discomfort of the moment that personnel were hired to launch the virtual version of the cycle, which was broadcast from the presenter’s home in Los Angeles. Messages also circulated on Twitter talking about the presenter’s alleged misbehavior and her hobbies, in clear contrast to her friendly public image. The internal crisis led DeGeneres to acknowledge “mistakes” and apologize to the show’s employees.