Tears in front of his children, tackle to the supporters, adaptation: Lionel Messi delivers on his arrival at PSG

Lionel Messi did not deliver a good first season at PSG. Author of 11 goals in 34 games, the Argentinian struggled to establish himself and find his bearings, he who arrived at PSG after an economic fiasco from Barça, which could not extend it for another year. Present in selection to face Italy in a prestigious friendly, Messi decided to confide in his first year in Paris in an interview with Tyc Sports.

First with an admission: the adaptation was difficult, for a multitude of reasons. “It’s been a change and a difficult year”, explained Messi. “When you’ve been in the same place all your life, it’s not easy. On the children’s first day at school, we cried with Antonella. We said to ourselves: ‘What are we doing here? ? What happened ?’ In reality, I just had to adapt. I arrived late, then I injured my knee and I was affected by the Covid. And when it started to get better, we came across Real. It killed us…”he finally explained.

On the other hand, he did not hesitate to scold PSG supporters about the whistles heard against him this season. For him, this was not tolerable. “I understand the annoyance of the supporters. But when they whistled at us, Neymar and me, I said to myself: ‘What will my children think?’ I didn’t like that they were there. They didn’t say anything to me, they didn’t understand. This is one of the reasons why, this year, I had a hard time enjoying it.”said the Argentinian, before concluding on the promise of a return to the level next season.

Appointment is made in August.