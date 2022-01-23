tears, laser, reflexology, cryotherapy. Until the victory – Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

Sofia’s week to recover from the fall of Zauchensee and before the victory in downhill: «On Monday I didn’t walk, on Tuesday I still didn’t go up the stairs. For the first time fear assailed me ”

The return of the champion. Hit, not sunk, just damned bruised. But with a big heart like that. That heart that, after having tamed her rivals on the Olympia delle Tofane, Sofia Goggia says “she felt it explode”. The sun is shining, there are the fans among whom he would like to “dive in to embrace them all”, but there is, above all, a thread broken by the fall of Zauchensee (“A hallucinating blow”) and re-tied to explain that the queen of She is always downhill: she is the fourth free center of the six in the season and Italy’s pink scalp number 109 takes her to 17 first places in the World Cup, one less than the leader Federica Brignone and one more than Deborah Compagnoni. “This is one of the most beautiful successes of his career: personal victory beats sporting one”.

So much has conspired against Sofia: strong wind, low start to the “Duca D’Aosta” jump, 30 seconds less for a “sprint” descent suitable for flattening the values. “Then I thought that the start was from the Schuss, instead it was from the plain: the push, still a weak point, was even more complicated in my conditions”. The path to glory was hell: three circus acts, at risk of going out, with a quasi-swat. «The gusts were … white from the raised snow, I didn’t understand where I had the ski. I started to egg, but I “stumbled” a curve. Finally, again for the wind, at the “Rumerlo” I took a door at the top ». Others have made a mistake too – Brignone lost the podium – but Sofia makes the difference even in the flaws: Ramona Siebenhofer and Ester Ledecka were the valleys on the podium.

A more personal victory than a sporting one. Right. In seven days Sofia completed a unique journey, to fix the body and tame the ghosts. “I was filled with fear, unknown word. He attacked me not last Sunday, when I competed in the super-G to start again immediately, but putting my long skis back on for the first test: it seemed I had never played a free, in the evening at the hotel I cried. The opponent wasn’t alone on the track, I had the memory of a hard week: I wasn’t walking on Monday ».

The emotional experience went hand in hand with the body work, developed in 72 hours. Thinking of Cortina: “After the 2018 victory, I was absent twice due to injuries: there shouldn’t have been a third”. Here then is the daily diary of a record recovery: “At 7.30 I went to Domenico, masseur from Val Brembo with golden hands: he works on reflexology of the foot. And then gym with Flavio Di Giorgio, who comes from Verona. Therefore laser by Dr. Maria Conforti: she helped Vanessa Ferrari to win the Olympic medal in Tokyo. Then off to the Krioplanet of Treviglio, the center of a friend of Di Giorgio where they treat with the ice: I hibernated the body twice, then I did localized cryotherapy. Finally, the gym again until 7.30 pm. On Tuesday I still didn’t go up the stairs, on Wednesday the nightmare of the forfeit had vanished ».

A daily turn of the clock has rebuilt a war machine, on the threshold of Beijing 2022. Positive thoughts rise: by winning, Sofia Goggia has also reactivated a psychological shield. And four years ago the Korean company was preceded by the success on the Olympia: perhaps fate sends messages.