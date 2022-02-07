Teaser for Shining Girls (Apple TV + series): Elisabeth Moss lives a fragmented reality

Apple TV + has recently released the teaser trailer and the poster of Shining Girlsseries in 8 episodes with Elisabeth Moss (The invisible man) which adapts the best-selling novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes.

This the official plot:

Years after a brutal assault throws her into a constantly changing reality, Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) discovers that a recent murder is linked to her own assault.

He then began to collaborate with veteran journalist Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand his constantly evolving present and to confront his past.

Among the protagonists of the show – defined a ‘metaphysical thriller‘- there are also Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

Michelle MacLaren (breaking Bad) directed the first two episodes of Shining Girls, while Silka Luisa is the showrunner, with Leonardo Dicaprio which instead appears among the producers of the project.

Right away the international trailer of Shining Girls, which will premiere on Apple TV + on April 29 (the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday):

Source: YouTube