Teaser for The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, Coming in 2023

The pieces are ready, the challenges, too. 24 tributes will gather again in the arena to celebrate the Hunger Games and remember the end of the war in panema.

As many of you know, the successful saga that adapted the novels of the same name to the cinema SuzanneCollins is preparing a prequel.

Lionsgate already works piecework in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. In fact, they have released a teaser for the film, although without any footage, of course. Let’s take a look at it.

The film is based on the novel of the same name published by Suzanne Collins in 2020, and will take us several decades back in the history of Panem, until the tenth Hunger Games.

It is largely about the origin story of Coriolanus Snowwho will become president of Panem some time later. Donald Sutherland he played the character in the main saga films.

In The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, it will be Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) who plays the character in his youth.

Snow seeks to restore his family’s lost glory. However, he is assigned to mentor a District 12 tribute: Lucy Gray Baird.

West Side Story actress, Rachel Zeglerwill be in charge of giving life to Lucy Gray Baird, as we told you a few days ago.

At first, Coriolanus Snow finds it insulting to be assigned to a District 12 tribute. However, after seeing Lucy Gray Baird’s skills and dedication, he begins to think that they might achieve their goal.

As you can see, the teaser for The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents doesn’t show any footage. This should not surprise anyone, since filming has not yet started.

What is confirmed is that the film will debut in theaters in 2023 hand in hand, as we have said, with Lionsgate, which among its other outstanding franchises has The Expendables or John Wick, to name a couple of them.

What do you expect from The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents? Do you think it will maintain the level of the original saga?