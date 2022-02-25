Teaser of ‘Bullet Train’, action with Brad Pitt

Thanks to a promotional video from Nippon Speed ​​Line, the first look at the upcoming action thriller, ‘Bullet Train‘, a film directed by David Leitch whose premiere will be on July 15, 2022. A preview of just a few seconds that reaches the end of the promotional video in which we see its protagonist, Brad Pitt, in a reflective plan.

The film will be based on a novel by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka titled ‘Maria Beetle’. The story takes place inside a train on the Shinkasen line; specifically, the one that goes from Tokyo to Morioka. There are five assassins, each with a different purpose. The problem is that these five murderers do not know that there are two other murderers on the train who will end up complicating things. What could go wrong?

Along with Pitt, the film will star Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

Leitch has supervised a script written by Zak Olkewicz (‘Fear Street’). Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing the project through their 87North Productions banner alongside Antoine Fuqua’s Fuqua Films and Brad Pitt’s Plan B. For her part, Brittany Morrissey will be the executive who supervises the film for Sony Pictures.

It will be the eighth collaboration between the 46-year-old filmmaker and 58-year-old Pitt, who first worked together in 1999 on the film ‘Fight club‘. The last one in 2018 with ‘Dead Pool 2‘, a film in which Leitch was the director and Pitt made a small cameo as the Vanisher.

As the video suggests, next Wednesday we will have the full trailer for the movie.

