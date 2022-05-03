Teaser of Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic: Does anyone have an accordion?

Goodbye to the “expelliarmus” and elder wands. If there is something that the famous actor of Harry Potter need today to do magic, that’s an accordion. We will see it more clearly when the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story see the light soon, with Daniel Radcliffe in the title role. This original production of The Roku Channel does not yet have an official premiere date. But at least we already have a first teaser where Radcliffe promises to exude charm through countless musical numbers.

Under the direction of Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), tape Weird: The Al Yankovic Story It consists of a biographical comedy about the Californian singer «Weird Al» Yankovic, active since the seventies and recognized for parodying famous pop culture songs. In fact, he happens to be the most successful comedy recording artist of all time, having sold over 12 million albums. And as he emphasizes teaserhas been the recipient of five Grammy Awards and six platinum records in his nearly fifty years of career.

However, the tape will not become a mere summary of triumphs and awards. For months it has been guaranteed that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story it will not omit any aspect of the singer’s life. He will talk about “his meteoric rise to fame”, but also about “his torrid love affairs between celebrities and his depraved lifestyle”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

«[La película] takes audiences on a truly incredible journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to greatest musical legend of all time.”

Alfred Matthew Yankovic — the artist’s real name — co-wrote the script with director Eric Appel. Filming began on February 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, and ended a month later. While Daniel Radcliffe plays the main character, the cast is complemented by Evan Rachel Wood, in the role of Madonna, and Rainn Wilson, in the role of Dr. Demento, among others.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe is playing me in the film,” Al Yankovic said months ago. “I have no doubt that this is the role that future generations will remember him for.”

Along with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe is also part of the cast of the comedy The lost Cityalready showing in Mexican theaters.