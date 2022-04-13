Teaser of The First Lady with Viola Davis – La Cosa Cine

Showtime shared a trailer for The First Lady, his new drama which is scheduled to premiere on April 17. The series was created and written by Aaron Cooleyfrom an idea that originated with Cathy Schulmanwho was inspired by Cooley's screenplay about Lady Bird Johnson.

“The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their travels to Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House to their greatest moments. Through intertwined stories so intimate it's as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the illuminating lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt." says his synopsis.

The main characters are Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson Y Michelle Pfeiffer.

