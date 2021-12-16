teaser related to Red XIII appears on the official website – Nerd4.life

Square Enix shared a new teaser video linked to on Twitter and on its website Final Fantasy 7 Remake, precisely to the character Red XIII. You can see the video – in Japanese – above. It contains scenes from the game, so you might consider them spoilers if you haven’t played the Cloud & co adventure.

The video shows us Red XIII, at the center of a bulletin of SNNet News, the Shinra television network in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The tweet, according to machine translation, claims this video is part of an upcoming ad campaign – it’s in no way tied to a DLC or sequel. However, this does not exclude the fact that there may be news for the game.

One possibility is that Square Enix plans to return Red XIII playable, in the sections in which the character is included. In fact, remember that the creature joins the team in the final section of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but it is not possible to play in his shoes: the character acts automatically. For the moment, however, it is only speculation.

We know there will be more Final Fantasy 7 Remake videos or content on the way, so we just have to wait for news. Also, the PC version of the game is out today, but players are complaining that the work hasn’t unlocked yet.