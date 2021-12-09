teaser suggests some news related to Pokéballs – Nerd4.life

The official site of Arceus Pokémon Legends is suggesting that some kind of is on the way announcement related to Pokéballs, the capture tools of the Game Freak saga. Everything was also shared on Twitter, as you can see below.

The official Pokémon account writes, impersonating the Ball Guy: “Friends, is there … something I may have forgotten to tell you. Do you remember that surprise I mentioned? Well … if you touch it, it self-destructs. So please stay. be careful when you collect my Pokèball collection. ” Below is a video showing a Pokéball “wall”, which can also be seen on the official website.

If you try to go to the site and interact with the Pokéballs, shortly after one of them will explode. Starting the whole operation all over again. We do not have an official confirmation, for the moment, what the teaser refers to, but some users on Twitter have immediately pointed out that it is easy to think that this is an announcement related to the Pokémon Voltorb and Electrode, which are shaped like a Pokéball and which usually explode. It is possible that this is an announcement related to their form Hisui, a potential novelty of Arceus Pokémon Legends.

However, we will have to wait for an official announcement to know exactly what it is.