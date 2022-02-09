Teaser trailer for “They Call Me Magic”, the four part series about the life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson

They Call Me Magic the highly anticipated four-part documentary that offers a holistic and illuminating look into the life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, one of the world’s most iconic figures, will premiere April 22 on Apple TV +.

They Call Me Magic joins the growing roster of award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV +, including Emmy Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Velvet Underground,” the acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning, Emmy- and Grammy-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the globally successful documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Messengers from the Stars,” as well as upcoming documentaries “The Supermodels” and “Number One on the Call Sheet,” by acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

The plot of They Call Me Magic

The docuseries offers a fresh take on Johnson’s incredible real-life story, on the example that his life, both on and off the pitch, has shown to the eyes of the whole world and continues to make an impact today. about our culture. The four episodes will retrace the successes of the boy from humble origins: born in Lansing, Michigan, first become the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and then consecrated himself as the NBA legend of all time, “Magic” Johnson has changed the way of dealing with the subject. of HIV and has established himself as a successful activist and entrepreneur. Featuring unpublished videos and interviews, testimonials from prominent political figures and businessmen, as well as those of his close circle of friends and family, the series will offer an unprecedented look at one of the sporting greats of all time. .