teaser trailer third chapter saga with Chris Pratt

Jurassic World: Dominion: the first teaser trailer of the third chapter of the saga directed by Colin Trevorrow with Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard

On the Twitter channel of Jurassic World A short teaser trailer of the third installment of the new dinosaur trilogy has been posted. The short film, lasting about 15 seconds, shows little of what we will see in the film, but suggests the impending battle between the iconic T-Rex and the Giganotosaurus. The teaser is just a preview of what will be released on June 24, the day of the theatrical release of Fast & Furious 9. Before the vision of Justin Lin’s film, in the cinemas that will broadcast it in IMAX, on the big screen it will be possible to admire a five-minute preview of Jurassic World: Dominion.

At the moment it has not yet been confirmed whether the event will also take place in Italian cinemas.

Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth. Get a sneak peek this Friday, only on IMAX screenings of # F9. pic.twitter.com/cMq6tu7z7R – Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 21, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion: the cast and theatrical release

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Dominion is the highly anticipated film that will conclude the trilogy of Jurassic World. After the incredible success of the first film, directed in 2015 by Colin Trevorrow, many viewers were disappointed with the 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But despite the general discontent, the curiosity around this new feature is very high. Trevorrow will return to directing and will also be the author of the story along with the screenwriter Emily Carmichael. In the cast they were confirmed Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard, the interpreters of Owen Grady And Claire Dearing, but there will be surprises. Two historical actors are ready to return to the franchise: Laura Dern And Sam Neill who will once again take on the role of the doctor Ellie Sattler and the doctor Alan Grant. Also Jeff Goldblum, already present in the previous chapter, will return in the role of Ian Malcolm. While the new entry in the cast is the French star Omar Sy.

Jurassic World: Dominion will arrive in the world cinemas, as well as in the Italian ones, the June 10, 2022.