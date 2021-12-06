teaser video in Unreal Engine 5, “The future has arrived” – Nerd4.life

The Unreal Open Day and the Chinese developer house recently aired Archosaur Games has published a teaser trailer which shows a new project, for now without a name, made in Unreal Engine 5. We can therefore see the type of graphics and themes that will be treated.

The video by Archosaur Games shows us a woman wearing some sort of space or combat whole. She is injured and is in a kind of cave. Around her appear a series of metallic fragments that seem to have will: these surround her and “crystallize” her, creating a series of lianas that lift her into the air. In between are visions or flashbacks of a large spaceship in a red and orange setting. Finally, we see another person appearing to be wearing the same type of armor. Let’s admit this video in Unreal Engine 5 quickly got us thinking about Returnal.

Archosaur Games typically works on mobile MMO titles such as Dragon Raja and Epic War Thrones. However, the video shows us a new multi-platform project who wants to show “the future of games based on Unreal Engine 5”. For now we don’t know anything about the project.

During the’Unreal Open Day, it has also been said that more Chinese games will arrive on PS4 and PS5.