‘Teatro a Leggio’ presents ‘Doubt’ by John Patrick Shanley

On Monday 24 January at 5.30 pm, as part of the season of “Teatro a Leggio”, the review organized by the Amici della Contrada Association which has been regularly held for 23 years at the Orazio Bobbio Theater, “The Doubt” by John Patrick Shanley , controversial text made famous by the film with Meryl Streep, here translated by Daniela Gattorno together with Marco Cesaratto.

The direction and adaptation of this lectern are by Gattorno herself who will be on stage together with Elke Burul, Lorenzo Zuffi and Enza De Rose.

“A truly intense text – says Daniela Gattorno – that keeps the reader, as we hope the viewer, attentive and tense until the end.” Doubt can be a bond as strong and reassuring as certainty “this is a small part of the long joke. initial of Father Flynn, here played by Lorenzo Zuffi, and at the end of the play we will realize how true this statement can be “.

The story takes place during the winter of 1964 inside the prestigious Catholic school of St. Nicholas. Shanley through the dialogues written with skill, makes us glimpse what happens outside the walls of the Institute: racist America, social tensions and conflicts generated by the desire for change, but the focus of the text revolves around the terrible doubt of Sister Beauvier, played by Elke Burul, towards Father Flynn. The two protagonists are flanked by the young Sister James, played by Enza De Rose and by Mrs. Muller, mother of a student, played by Daniela Gattorno.

“Of course I do not want to anticipate – continues the actress – if and how the doubts will unravel. I can only say that the search for truth will be pursued to the last line by the unstoppable and incorruptible Sister Beauvier guided only by the very high sense of responsibility towards his students “.

This theatrical drama, written by John Patrick Shanley (former Oscar winner in 1987 with the screenplay Bewitched by the Moon), earned the author the Pulitzer Prize in 2005.

“As always – concludes Daniela Gattorno – working on texts created for the theater and written by great playwrights, gives us great satisfaction: the dialogues are fluid with a perfect rhythm and often make us reflect on important and substantive themes. In this case the The subject is uncomfortable because it touches one of the most unacceptable and monstrous crimes that man can commit, but as a director and actress it is really interesting and necessary to fathom the dynamics and folds of human events, even the most hateful ones “.

Renewals and new memberships are welcomed at the Bobbio Theater every afternoon from 15.30 to 18.30. It will also be possible to register on the days of the readings of “Teatro a Leggìo”, but strictly from 16.00 to 17.00. Find all the information on the page dedicated to the Association on the site at www.contrada.it