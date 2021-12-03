Teatro Franzato and Le Pop-Up present “Sacro Universo”





After the extraordinary “Beware of avalanches!”, opening show of the 16th edition of the “Afternoons Theatrical” review at the Estense Hall in via Sacco in Varese, the Franzato Theater presents another theatrical project, another direction, another debut, other synergies.

The review of theatrical performances organized by Endas Varese and made with the Artistic Direction by Paolo Franzato in fact it proposes Sunday 5 December 2021, 5.00 pm, the recital “Sacro Universo”, with the dramaturgy of Marco Rodio, interpreted by four actresses from the Franzato Theater and the Le Pop-Up Choir, with musical consultancy and choir direction by Fausto Caravati and theatrical direction by Paolo Franzato.

The themes of the show are creation, nativity, motherhood, woman and the relationship with societyà, and are embodied in the icon and emblem which is Mary Mother of Jesus. The stage readings are interpreted by the actresses Monica Anchieri, Marcella Magnoli, Caterina Murrazzu, Irene Terzaghi of the Franzato Theater who alternate with songs interpreted by Alessia Ferrari, Eva Bagutti , Laura Zecchini, Gaia Ghiringhelli, Elisa Saccol, Caterina Montoli, Francesca Visalli, Gaia Finazzi, Anna Barassi, Emma Paoli, Angelica Braghini, Elisa Mai, Francesca Raimondi of the Pup-Up Choir directed by Maestro Fausto Caravati of the Solevoci Association. At the Piano Christian Tassi. Costumes by Marcella Magnoli.

Marco Rodio’s dramaturgical writing is inspired by the book “In the name of the mother” by Erri De Luca, in which Miriàm recounts in the first person her unexpected gestation. Indeed, the story of the Savior begins well before his coming into the world, when, in a breath of wind, a young bride-to-be finds herself pregnant, after an announcement whose words she does not remember well – which return as vague echoes, overwhelmed by the much more concrete, carnal dimension of a child growing in the womb. The story therefore acquires a very human dimension, centered on the theme of femininity rediscovered through motherhood and at the same time the most problematic aspects: for a young Jewish woman, not yet married, a child outside marriage is the cause of immediate condemnation, of social exclusion. . Two perspectives collide: that of the community, gossip and slanderer, and that of Iosef, upright, honest, unwavering, who makes himself the bearer of a message of faith and love as opposed to the short-sighted rigidity of the law, accepting the price he has to pay who violates the unwritten rules of public convenience. Carrying the growing child in the womb, becoming a clay pot, is something that transforms, thanks to the sense of fullness it produces, thanks to the new value that this divine gestation gives to words. Mary becomes a woman in her becoming a mother and this gives her an unexpected, almost superhuman strength, such as to allow her to bargain with her God., at the moment of the birth of the child. A vivid portrait of a young woman and the unexpressed drama in the presentiment of the future, to which is added the pure joy of motherhood, nourished and supported despite the anxieties.

Monica Anchieri, Marcella Magnoli, Caterina Murrazzu, Irene Terzaghi and Marco Rodio are all great artists with long experience of the Franzato Theater. From the 90s to today they have interpreted countless shows of which we remember: God by Woody Allen, Le Nuvole by Aristophanes, Pre-paradise sorry now by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Untitled Comedy by Federico Garcìa Lorca, The mission of Rasputin by Géza Szocs, TINGELTANGEL by Karl Valentin, I am born! from Eugéne Ionesco, Life of a man: Françesco d’Assisi, and the pioneering shows of absolute avant-garde such as: Direct Agents of the Soul, M1K – Kandinsky Movement 1, Dynamic synthetic plastic… Futurevole !, The languages ​​of Love, MOST – IL BRIDGE, Beckett’s Echoes, MOTHER MOON – Light underwater, Mia… x always, Theatrum Mundi, The Tree of Life.

Le Pop-Up is a young female formation born in 2015 from the homonymous project of the Solevoci Vocal Academy. Alongside the desire to make music with commitment and passion in an accomplice and cheerful atmosphere, the Pop-Ups aim to revisit, through new interpretations, some famous pop songs, enhancing the originality of the motifs and the richness of harmony. . The Pop-Up project is based on the awareness of the socially active value of music: making music together induces a sense of community, makes it possible for the different personalities of those who belong to it to meet, compare and value each other. In May 2017, Le Pop-Up obtained the second prize at the Vittorio Veneto National Choral Competition in the Pop category, while in October of the same year they won the absolute first prize with a gold diploma at the Riva del Garda International Competition.

The review “Afternoons Theatrical” is sponsored by the Municipality of Varese and the Community Foundation of Varesotto.

Admissions: Full ticket: 13 euros. Reduced ticket: 10 euros. Reduced prices reserved for Endas members and children up to 16 years.

Entrance with green pass and mask.

Advance ticket sales: tel. 347.4657358.



