Teatro Sistina in Rome is ready to restart with the musical “Mamma Mia!”

A long forced stop, two years of closure due to the pandemic, but now the Sistina Theater in Rome is ready to go again. To raise the curtain after a long time will be one of the most loved shows by the public, “Oh Mama!”, the musical with the songs of Abba that has totaled over 500 thousand spectators in 200 replicas, in its Italian version signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, on stage from 7 December. “We are the last to leave in Rome – said the director and director of the Sistina – we wanted to give a clear signal, we are not going to save. We are really there “.

This explains the choice of such a large and demanding show, with a cast of over 30 artists who will be accompanied by the live orchestra of Maestro Emanuele Friello, who will play immortal songs such as Mamma Mia !, Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all all translated into Italian. Protagonists of the show, Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was in the cinema of Meryl Streep, Sabrina Marciano.

“Finally back to work”

“Finally we go back to dreaming, finally we go back to work. They were – he says Massimo Romeo Piparo, artistic director of the Sistina – two very hard years for us entertainment operators live. Years in which we were suddenly denied the very essence of our profession: sharing, the closeness of people on the occasion of a ritual that takes place. Now Il Sistina restarts with enthusiasm and completely renewing itself, offering the viewer proof of how much it cares for its audience. But trust must be won in the field, and we have also done it starting from the reimbursements made during the health emergency, when everyone issued vouchers withholding sums of money for over 20 months: in a moment of such uncertainty and deprivation, we operators we have the obligation to demonstrate that we want to deserve this trust at all costs ”.

The renovation of the theater

And just to better prepare for the meeting with the public and start again with enthusiasm, the temple of Italian musical comedy was completely renovated in the months of its closure. Lots of news for spectators who will find new armchairs for greater comfort (as well as carpet, boiserie, velvets, toilets, foyers, marble), a new ventilation system and a new ticketing system, in person at the box office or online on the site of the Sistina, with a technological innovation – of which the Sistina will be the first Italian theater to be equipped – which will show in 3D the vision of the stage from the chosen place.

In a direct relationship between spectator and theater, the purchase of tickets will take place without additional commissions other than those applied for the chosen payment and without intermediaries, which increased the cost of the ticket and reduced the security of obtaining the deserved refund in case of forced closure. . It’s still, the catering system will also be renewed, entrusted to a very active brand on the national territory that will offer comfort and first-class Food & Beverage quality. Another big news will be the start time of the shows: the evening reruns will start at 20.30 while the afternoon ones at 16.

