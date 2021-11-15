Tebas lashes out against the Super League and accuses City and PSG

Super league and the powers of European football, freewheeling and outspoken. Among the many interventions of the Social Football Summit at the Olimpico in Rome, there was also that of Javier Tebas , the president of the Liga Spanish. “The most important clubs have been the most affected by the games behind closed doors – he said – Our system establishes wage limits for clubs, important limits on the wages of the players have helped us to contain the economic damage. There have certainly been negative impacts related to the pandemic. Regardless of what the Barcelona , we continue to do well. We have no insolvency problems and we have not asked for state aid“.

Superlega, fake social profiles to promote the project

Tebas: “The Superlega is nonsense”

On the Superalloy the Spaniard, linked in streaming, added: “This is nonsense. It would have fueled the problems of European football, it would have solved nothing. We have over 1500 clubs in Europe, not just those 20 that didn’t include everyone else. The Super League would have aggravated the economic consequences, reducing the revenues from national competitions. The values ​​of the TV rights of Spain and Italy, for example, would have decreased. In Spain alone, we would have lost one billion and 900 million euros due to the Super League. The issue is to regulate financial fair play more diligently“.

Tebas and the economic problems of Juve, Milan and Inter

“The problems are of an economic nature: the economic problems of Juve, Milan and Inter Are they a consequence of the formats and competitions or is it the consequence of inadequate financial fair play? Clearly the problem is not the championships. The causes of the crisis are not sports. The only possible solution is to act on financial fair play: no one should spend more than revenues. And it is not fair that a sovereign fund, such as that of the Qatar, can act in an unlimited way by continuously injecting money. This creates market inflation and allows indebted clubs to compete with others despite major losses. What they do Psg And City it is cheap doping. If we continue to think in this way we continue to increase the problems“.

Tebas: “I hope Serie A …”

“Serie A must be aware that it is the European competition with the most room for growth and that it is the one that can come closest to the Premier League. To make Serie A grow, it must take important measures in governance. There are many people who want to invest in Italian football, but can’t think of reaching the finish line without changing. I hope that Serie A will turn into one of La Liga’s biggest competitors“.