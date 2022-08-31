Tec campus Querétaro opens School of Medicine and Health Sciences

The Tecnologico de Monterrey campus Queretaro launched the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of TecSalud, which will begin with a total of 60 students in August 2023.

Inside of the health area, students will enter an area of ​​study to explore, discern and confirm their inclination towards a particular profession.

Dr. Guillermo Torre Amione, rector of TecSalud and Vice President of Research at Tec de Monterrey, spoke of the importance of expanding the Institution’s borders, especially in a challenging global context, and of having more experts in the different areas of health.

“In Querétaro they will have the prestige and strength of an institution that seeks the benefit of the community without any other interest, in a truly academic environment.

“Through challenges you will acquire the fundamentals of the area, you will develop skills to confirm or modify your choice”, commented.

Fundamental pillar in the aspiration of the campus

Pascual Alcocer, Vice President of the Central South Region and Director of the Querétaro Campus, emphasized the aspiration that the Querétaro campus is based on: “The Tec at its best”.

“The opening of the school allows us to strengthen the pillar of academic offerone of the strategic priorities of our campus.

“We know that Queretaro is positioned as educational destination in the countryand we want to unite on the health side and be the spearhead for the state’s youth”.

“The fact that soon, within a year, we will have students graduating from Tec de Monterrey in medicine is an honor for the people of Queretaro”, said Mauricio Kuri, governor of the state.

Importance of achieving Comprehensive Well-being

A panel was held at the event with experts on Comprehensive Wellbeing, in which doctors Freesia Hernandezexpert in matters of Psychology; Rebecca Hernandez, nutritionist specialized in obesity and diabetes; Y Celia Gonzalezdoctor in Molecular Biology in Medicine.

In this space, the doctors mentioned the way in which each career in the health area was of great importance to help in the isolation process against COVID.

Dr. Fresia highlighted the importance on mental health awareness:

“Now people accept much more attention in Psychology, they value the product of attention, and we learned to psychoeducate and to use the media to provide help.”

Likewise, Dr. Hernandez expressed the change in nutrition, where before the focus was elementally nutritional, more now it adjusts to people’s lifestyles, noticing diversity.

“The opening of the school will strengthen the areas of Biosciences, Psychology and Nutrition”

“In terms of food, there is no single path, we are so different beings that the way to get there is now much more integral”, commented.

Also, Dr. Celia provided the angle of the relevance of the information, where it is tangible and scientific, noting that the data is of great magnitude to make a complete vision of what we require in terms of health.

“We know that we are an entity, a person, this body is the one that will carry you throughout your life, you have to take care of it psychological and nutritional health.

Psychoeducation in social networks

Paola Lavinwho clinical and health psychologist, graduated from Tec de Monterrey, He participated with his talk about the importance of mental health in comprehensive well-being.

The talk focused on the prevalence of cases of anxiety and depression in our country, emphasizing that most of these are not treated due to lack of information, so he decided to provide help through social networks.

“These psychoeducational spaces are very important, where all the information that is transmitted is something understandable, and that everyone can communicate and share.”

He highlighted the value of speaking openly about health, seeking to eliminate the stigmatization that exists around psychological illnesses, as well as knowing the measures to achieve comprehensive well-being.

“Well-being encompasses every part of the person, because we are a human being. biopsychosocial”.

