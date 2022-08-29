Tec Querétaro launches the School of Medicine and Health Sciences

The Tecnológico de Monterrey campus Querétaro launched the TecSalud Schools of Medicine and Health Sciences, which will start with a total of 60 students.

The opening of the school will strengthen the areas of Biosciences, Psychology and Nutrition.

The Health exploration area It will allow young people to enter an area of ​​study to explore, discern and confirm their inclination for a particular profession. Through challenges you will acquire the fundamentals of the area, you will develop skills to confirm or modify your choice.

Dr. Guillermo Torre Amione, Rector of TecSalud and Vice President of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey, spoke of the importance of expanding the Institution’s borders, especially in a challenging global context, and of having more experts in the different areas of Health.

“In Querétaro they will have the prestige and strength of an institution that seeks the benefit of the community without any other interest, in a truly academic environment.”

Fundamental pillar in the aspiration of the campus

Pascual Alcocer, Vice President of the South Central Region and Director of the Querétaro Campus, El Tec at its best,

“The opening of the school allows us to strengthen the pillar of academic offer, one of the strategic priorities of our campus.”

“We know that Querétaro is positioned as an educational destination in the country, and we want to unite in the health area and be the spearhead for the state’s youth.”

Mauricio Kuri, “The fact that soon, within a year, we will have students graduating from Tec de Monterrey in medicine is an honor for Queretanos”.

Importance of achieving Comprehensive Well-being

A panel was held with expert doctors who spoke on the topic of Comprehensive Well-being, with the participation of doctors Fresia Hernández, an expert in psychology, Rebeca Hernández, a nutritionist specializing in obesity and diabetes, and Celia González, a doctor in Molecular Biology in Medicine. .

In this space, the doctors mentioned the way in which each career in the health area was of great importance to help in the process of isolation vs COVID

Dr. Fresia highlighted the importance of raising awareness of mental health “Now people accept much more attention in Psychology, they value the product of attention, and we learned to Psychoeducate and use the media to provide help.”

Likewise, Dr. Rebeca Hernández expressed the change in nutrition, where before the focus was elementally nutritional, more now it adjusts to people’s lifestyles, noticing diversity.

“In terms of food there is not a single path, we are so different beings that the way to get there is now much more comprehensive”, commented.

Also, Dr. Celia provided the angle of the relevance of the information, where it is tangible and scientific, noting that the data is of great magnitude to make a complete vision of what we require in terms of health.

“We know that we are an entity, a person, this body is the one that will carry you throughout your life, you have to take care of it in psychological and nutritional health.”

Psychoeducation in social networks.

Paola Lavín, who is a clinical and health psychologist, graduated from Tec de Monterrey, participated with her talk about the importance of mental health in comprehensive well-being.

The talk focused on the prevalence of cases of anxiety and depression in our country, emphasizing that most of these are not treated due to lack of information, so he decided to provide help through social networks, which has been a basic to communicate.

“These psychoeducational spaces are very important, where all the information that is transmitted is something understandable, and that everyone can communicate and share.”

He highlighted the value of speaking openly about health, seeking to eliminate the stigmatization that exists around psychological illnesses, as well as knowing the measures to achieve comprehensive well-being.

“Well-being encompasses every part of the person, because we are biopsychosocial beings.”