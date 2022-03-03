Tecate Pa’l Norte: Calendar of presentations of the bands

The Tecate Pa’l Norte 2022 festival announces how the bands and artists were organized per day, for Friday, April 1, Maroon 5, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, The Libertines will close, and on Saturday 2, The Strokes, Martin Garrix, Hombres G and Morat.

One of the most anticipated festivals through its official social networks of the festival announced how they have been distributed during the two days in which the festival will be held.

In addition, he pointed out that as of March 3, those who decide to attend only one day of the event will be able to buy their ticket.

Previously there were only tickets available in the form of subscriptions for the two days, of which the festival indicates on its Twitter account that there is little availability. The cost for the General is 3,390 pesos, while the price of Hospitality is 15,000 pesos.

Although the times at which the bands will come out have not been indicated, according to the organizers they will be divided for their presentation at the Fundidora Park in Monterrey.

Friday April 1:

Maroon 5, The Fabulous Cadillacs, The Libertines, Andrés Calamaro, C. Tangana, Caligaris, Khea, The Not So Sad, Natanael Cano, Nicki Nicole, Papa Roach, Sech, Siddhartha, Tainy, 100 Gecs, Adriel Favela, Álvaro Díaz, Aron, Beret, Blessd, Camilo Séptimo, Chanel Tres, Croced Colours, Drama, Elderbrook, Ford, Kevin Kaarl, Los Cadetes de Linares, Los Pericos, Lousiahh, Los Relampaguitos, Mariana Bo, Molchat Doma, Nicola Cruz, Night Tales, Porter , Rock In Your Language, Serbia, Show Tha Product, Stool, Tokischa, Tropical Panama, Vetusta Morla, Alesha, Alonso Rivero B2B Nico Borgio, Charlie Rodd, Elefante, Javier Blake, Robot 95, Samantha Barrón, Vanessa Zamora, Sandra Echeverría and whiplash.

Saturday April 2:

The Strokes, Martin Garrix, Hombres G, Morat, Caribou, Bizarrap, Fobia, Guaynaa, Jonas Blue, Los Claxons, Lee Foss, Love of Lesbian, Parcels, Papa Roach, Simple Plan, Alex Fernández, Blond:Ish, Carlos Sadness, Charly Jordan, Clubz, Daniel you’re killing me, Dorian, He Killed a Motorized Police Officer, Esteman, Francisca Valenzuela, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Hugel, Inspector, Jesse Baez, Kaydy Cain, Kenia Os, L-Gante, La Gusana Ciega, Lng/ Sht, Majo Aguilar, Moenia, Rebolledo, Salomón Robles, San Serna, Tom & Collins, Alejandro Franco, Alexia Malo, Arroba Nat, Boby Drum, Carlos and José Jr., Elarturo, El Kuelgue, Lost Acapulco, Paco Barrón y Sus Norteños Clan, Priscilla Orfanos, Shei, Sidecars, Stripe and Yungpancho.