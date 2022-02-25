Tecatito Corona: I thought it was a lie that the coronavirus affected you

The Mexican Jesus Manuel Corona had minutes in the UEFA Playoffs match Europe League between Dynamo Zagreb and his club, Sevilla, a team he joined in the last winter market after spending the last few years with Porto.

Although not everything has been easy, because the tecatito He acknowledged that after suffering from coronavirus it has cost him extra work to recover his physical form, adding that initially thought it was ‘lie’ that could have consequences.

“That has been affecting me (having coronavirus)resume my physical level, taking a breath, we are working. I thought it was a liebut now that I have passed it for the first time, it’s hard for me to come backbut we are seeing it with the medical department,” he said in statements collected by TUDN.

About the meeting, in which participated 71 minutes Starting as a starter, he stressed that it was not in the plans of the Andalusians that the tie would be more complicated than usual, since, after winning at home 3-1, fell 1-0 in Croatiasealing his ticket to the Round of 16.

“we knew it would be like thiswe prepare the game in this way, obviously we didn’t want to suffer so muchbut the Europa League is like that and fortunately we have emerged victorious”.

ready for the derby

already focused on The league, Crown Tecatito pointed out that he is excited to face a new Andalusia derby before him Betisone that will taste like revenge after the verdiblancos kicked them out of the Copa del Rey.

“Yes, very excited for that game to comewhat I was was thinking about that game, then the other, we already have our heads in the Derby, we are going to give up everything to take those three points”, he sentenced.