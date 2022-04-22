Tecatito Corona revealed if he sees himself playing in the MLS or in Liga MX

Midtime Editorial

With 29 years of age and contract with Sevilla until 2025, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona made it clear that for now don’t think about following the steps dand other Mexicans who have served in Europe and decide to continue their career in the United States soccerfor example Héctor Herrera, Carlos Vela or Chicharito Hernández.

“Not at this time (MLS)I don’t know if in a few years, but I don’t see myself over there right now“, commented the Mexican in an interview with TUDNwhich premiered as Nervionenses goalscorer with a spectacular double.

In the same talk, the tecatito mentioned that in case of returning to Mexican soccer I would listen to offers from any team, including America, a team I was a fan of as a child, although first I would listen to Monterreya team he left in 2013 to begin his adventure in soccer Old continent.

“No, I haven’t thought about it, I left Monterrey, I have a love for him, noor I close the door to no onebut obviously I would listen to Rayados first“, Corona mentioned.

Tecatito’s numbers in the League

After leaving the ranks of Porto, Tecatito Corona arrived in Seville last Januaryhas since earned the trust of Julen Lopeteguihence has seen action in 13 gamesof which he has been a starter in nine, adding a total of 835 minutes played.