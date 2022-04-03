Tecatito Corona sees ‘clear’ Mexico’s pass to the Eighth in Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

“If not, what are we going to do?” Jesus Manuel “Tecatito” Corona It showed itself optimistic and stated that in his opinion, the Mexican team will be able advance to the Round of 16 of the World Cup of Qatar 2022. This after meeting the rivals who will face in Group C.

Mexico in the Eighth Finals of Qatar 2022

El Tri will be measured against the Poland national teamwho has Robert Lewandowski as its main figure; before facing Argentinaleadered by Leo Messi and finally close the Group stage before the surprises green hawks from Saudi Arabia.

About, Crown Tecatito declared it to be a group: “quite competitive, but I think it will be very nice”. When referring to the European group he mentioned that: “We have to be prepared for that match that will be fundamental”declared the Sevilla player to TUDN.

Without a doubt, the match against one of the favorite teams to win the Qatar World Cup 2022as it is Argentina, will be one of the biggest challenges facing Mexico this year. About, tecatito commented that it will be: “A special game, nice and we hope to get the best result”.

Finally, the Mexican ruled that yes, he sees the Mexican National Team achieving the pass to the Eighth Finals of the World Cup, admitting that: “It will be very competitive, but I see it clearly, because if not, why are you going (to the World Cup)?”.

